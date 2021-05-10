The Future of Collaboration: Boom Collaboration Signs Nine-One-One Communication Supply as First Canadian Distribution Partner

CALGARY, Alberta & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The need for well-equipped meeting spaces is on the rise and predicted to increase 300% over the next 3 years. Hardware that facilitates those communications is more important than ever. The right tools allow for easy communication by transmitting clear video and audio which is key for successful collaboration in today’s environment.

“We are delighted to represent Boom Collaboration as a Canadian Distributor,” said Barry McCallum, President of Nine-One-One. “After a single demo we quickly confirmed that all cameras are definitely not created equal. Using a Boom camera just once will convince anyone. The simplicity of the installation is truly plug and play.”

According to industry experts, like Frost & Sullivan, video conferencing is here to stay. With workers choosing to continue working from home and businesses opting for smaller meeting spaces, solutions like those in Boom’s portfolio are vital to successful video meetings. Nine-One-One’s dealer network has access to the full Boom catalog enabling their partners to offer quality solutions for their customer’s hybrid meeting needs.

"We are very excited to become a distributor for a young and exciting company such as Boom Collaboration,” said Jesse Foster, VP of Sales for Nine-One-One. “We feel their products add great value to our current offerings and allow us to further expand into the quickly growing 'remote worker' space. The picture quality of the Boom cameras sets them apart from anything else we have looked at or used."

With a mission to make meetings better, Boom Collaboration is dedicated to providing excellent hardware solutions that meet and exceed the demands of the changing work environment. When workers are communicating with colleagues and clients on platforms like Zoom, Teams, GoogleMeet, and Webex, equipment that seamlessly transitions from meeting to meeting is a necessity.

“The combination of Boom’s portfolio with the vast experience and coast to coast dealer network at Nine-One-One will help businesses and organizations adopt reliable solutions for our hybrid work environments,” said Fredrik Hörnkvist, CEO of Boom Collaboration. “With the industry slated for massive growth we’re thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership and bring these solutions to market with a leader like Nine-One-One.”

About Boom Collaboration:

Boom is passionate about collaboration. Video-enable remote workers, huddle rooms, classrooms and conference rooms with Boom’s professional and stylish video and audio portfolio. Built with the highest quality, Boom's solutions offer clear and vivid images and excellent sound quality to achieve the best remote meeting experience. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Austin, TX, start-up Boom Collaboration develops hardware solutions for today’s meeting environments. With a focus on quality design and simplicity paired with excellent video and audio technology, Boom Collaboration is on a mission to make meetings better.

About Nine-One-One Communication Supply:

Founded in 1989 and based in Calgary, AB, Nine-One-One Communication Supply Inc. has been providing telephony solutions to interconnects and Telco’s across Canada for more than three decades. In addition to being a wholesale distributor servicing all of Canada from coast to coast, we have refurbishing facilities and provide technical support on all products we sell. From the early days of rotary dial, to current technologies such as UC and SIP, Nine-One-One has always tried to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing technological landscape.