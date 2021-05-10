H.I.G. Capital Invests in Infratech Bau GmbH

HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.“), a leading global alternative investment firm with over €36 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Infratech Bau GmbH (“Infratech”, “Company”). Infratech is one of the leading general contractors of infrastructure services deploying fiber-to-the-home (“FTTH”) broadband networks and bringing Gigabit internet to households and businesses in Germany. The transaction is subject to clearance by the relevant antitrust authorities.

Infratech builds complex FTTH networks on behalf of public and private German operators with a base of highly skilled employees and a well-established and reliable network of partners. Based in Meppen (Germany), the Company was founded in 2007 and has grown significantly over recent years connecting thousands of households and businesses in Northern and Western Germany to high-speed internet. FTTH is an attractive market with significant growth opportunities, driven by the German Government’s ambition to provide high-speed internet access to the majority of German households over the coming years. The founders and Managing Directors of Infratech, Gregor Klaßen and Andreas Muchall, will remain in their management positions and retain a significant share in the Company.

Gregor Klaßen, co-founder and Managing Director of Infratech, commented: “We look forward to continue developing Infratech into a leading platform for FTTH network construction. Infratech welcomes H.I.G. as an experienced and hands-on partner that will help us achieve our ambitious goals with its financial resources and long-standing expertise in supporting entrepreneurial companies. H.I.G.'s investment allows us to further build our market position throughout Germany.”

Andreas Muchall, co-founder and Managing Director of Infratech, stated: “We are delighted to have found a strong financial partner with H.I.G. that allows us to continue providing high-quality services for our infrastructure customers and to continue growing our operations. Infratech’s specialization, experience and top-notch employee base will remain the foundation of our success in the German FTTH market.”

Holger Kleingarn, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital, added: “The FTTH market shows tremendous growth potential, based on the various digitization efforts in Germany. Together with the management team, we will further build Infratech's position as a leading independent provider of FTTH infrastructure services organically and through selected acquisitions nationwide. We very much look forward to working together with Infratech’s two founders and Managing Directors, Gregor Klaßen and Andreas Muchall.”

The parties have agreed not to disclose further details of the transaction.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over €36 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with European offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and U.S. and Latin American offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €27 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.