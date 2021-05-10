KBRA Launches ESG Knowledge Hub with Insider Engage

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce a new ESG digital hub that provides Insider Engage users direct access to our ESG initiatives. The KBRA ESG Knowledge Hub will showcase KBRA’s environmental, social, and governance approach supported by topical research, quarterly webinar discussions, and thought leadership pieces by our expert analysts.

The partnership represents another step in KBRA’s strategy of sharing relevant ESG-related insights that make a positive impact in the financial industry. The hub will also highlight KBRA’s responsibility as an ESG-focused firm through the delivery of high-quality credit analysis and research to market participants.

“We’re excited to share our unique industry insights and ESG approach through a platform that is accessed and trusted by industry professionals,” Pat Welch, Chief ESG & Ratings Policy Officer, said. “Innovation is a core value at KBRA, and we look forward to seeing more people engage with our materials.”

The ESG Knowledge Hub can be accessed here. Learn more about KBRA’s ESG approach here.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

About Insider Engage

Insider Engage is the feature-oriented, forward-looking, thought leadership web site dedicated to executive insights on the property & casualty insurance and reinsurance industry. Its content includes interviews with and profiles on many of the top CEOs and executives in the re/insurance business, as well as a variety of pieces on topics of interest to executive leaders in this space.