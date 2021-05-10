Ingersoll Rand and Engineers Without Borders Make Life Better through Strategic Partnership to Build Resilient Communities around the World

DAVIDSON, N.C--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its latest release of environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has partnered with Engineers Without Borders (EWB) to globally focus on sustainable community development and infrastructure. EWB is a nonprofit humanitarian organization building a better world through engineering projects that help lift communities out of poverty. Ingersoll Rand, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will help build sustainable water, sanitation, energy and disaster response solutions for underserved communities around the world.

“ We have a world-class team of 16,000 problem solvers who are ready to put their know-how, passion, and ownership mindset to work for EWB on critical infrastructure projects like sanitation and water systems, solar energy panels and structurally sound bridges and buildings,” said Vicente Reynal, Ingersoll Rand CEO. “ As part of our broader ESG goals, this strategic and impactful collaboration with EWB truly embodies our purpose to ‘Lean On Us to Help You Make Life Better,’ and I know our volunteerism, contributions and mission-critical products will create lasting change for people in more than 45 countries.”

Beginning in May 2021, Ingersoll Rand employees can join Ingersoll Rand’s corporate chapter of EWB to volunteer for projects around the world to bring focused and tangible results in the following ways:

With Ingersoll Rand’s employee-driven program, employees can volunteer through EWB’s Volunteer Village regardless of their technical background. There are opportunities to plan, design, test and implement solutions as well as learning opportunities, assembling critical supply kits and in-person project implementation.

Ingersoll Rand businesses and teams are able to select an EWB project to champion. These projects will provide hands-on experience for Ingersoll Rand employees while delivering much-needed solutions to recipients in a developing community.

Ingersoll Rand will develop technical solutions for EWB partner communities using its engineering and technical expertise, innovative processes and critical voice-of-customer insights.

Nick Kendall-Jones, vice president and general manager of Ingersoll Rand’s Precision and Science Technologies Segment, will join the EWB-USA Corporate Leadership Council. The EWB-USA Corporate Leadership Council provides guidance to the Board of Directors and important feedback to the staff.

“ We are excited Ingersoll Rand is joining our community of partners to address global challenges, and welcome Nick to the Corporate Leadership Council. The expertise Ingersoll Rand brings will enable us to build more resilient communities through sustainable infrastructure projects,” said Jackie O’Brien, chief executive officer of EWB.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

About Engineers Without Borders

Engineers Without Borders Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB-USA) is a nonprofit organization that builds a better world through engineering projects that empower communities to meet their basic human needs and equip leaders to solve the world's most pressing challenges. EWB-USA’s thousands of highly skilled volunteers work on more than 650 projects in partnership with local communities, NGOs, governments and UN agencies in 45 countries to design and implement sustainable and technologically appropriate infrastructure solutions. For more information visit ewb-usa.org and connect on Engineers Without Borders USA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.