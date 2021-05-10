Arlington Capital Partners Closes the Acquisition of Triumph’s Composites Business, Forming Qarbon Aerospace

WASHINGTON, D.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), a Washington, DC-area private equity firm, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Triumph Group, Inc.’s (NYSE: TGI) composites business. Going forward, the business will operate independently as Qarbon Aerospace (the “Company”).

Qarbon Aerospace is a leading provider of large, complex structural components and assemblies such as fuselages, wings, flight control surfaces, and engine nacelles. The Company operates nearly two million square feet of factory space across three facilities located in Red Oak, Texas, Milledgeville, Georgia, and Rayong, Thailand. Qarbon Aerospace has vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities from component fabrication through large-scale assembly as well as proprietary thermoplastics technologies. The Company has longstanding relationships with blue-chip OEM customers and a diversified product portfolio across a variety of successful commercial, defense, and business jet platforms.

Pete Wick, formerly Executive Vice President of Triumph Group who ran all of Triumph Aerospace Structures, will lead Qarbon Aerospace as CEO. Wick brings deep sector knowledge and an extensive network of relationships to the Company having spent nearly 30 years working in the aerospace and defense industry. While at Triumph, he was responsible for a greater than $2 billion revenue division spanning 34 manufacturing sites. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of leadership positions at GKN Aerospace, EADS Astrium, and General Dynamics.

“I am delighted to join the formation of Qarbon Aerospace at a critical inflection point for the Company,” said Wick. “We have state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated employees, and an outstanding leadership team in place that will allow us to continue delivering the highest quality products to our customers. Arlington brings deep A&D experience, extensive resources, and a shared vision for the future that will be extremely valuable to the Company.”

Peter Manos, a Managing Partner at Arlington, said, “Complex composite manufacturing has been a longstanding investment focus for Arlington. Qarbon Aerospace represents a global Tier 1 supplier with a rare technological competency and scale to manufacture a variety of very large, complex fabrications and assemblies across all structural sections of the aircraft and engine nacelles. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities, advanced composite manufacturing techniques and proprietary thermoplastics technology position the Company to continue to win attractive work packages on next-generation programs.”

Henry Albers, a Vice President at Arlington, said, “We are excited to partner with Pete and his team to create a leading, independent composites supplier. These facilities have exceptional manufacturing capabilities and a storied history of providing the highest quality components and assemblies for a diversified portfolio of strategically important commercial aerospace and defense platforms. We intend to continue investing in Qarbon Aerospace, both through organic initiatives and additional acquisitions, to accelerate the Company’s growth and better serve our customers.”

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field.

For more information: www.arlingtoncap.com

About Qarbon Aerospace

Qarbon Aerospace is a premier manufacturer of cutting-edge composite components and assemblies at all levels of complexity, with products installed on the industry’s most advanced commercial and military aircraft.

For more information: www.qarbonaerospace.com