CrowdStrike and Google Cloud Extend Strategic Partnership to Deliver Defense-in-Depth Protection Across Hybrid Cloud Environments

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, and Google Cloud today announced a series of product integrations to deliver joint customers defense-in-depth security, comprehensive visibility and workload protection at scale across hybrid cloud environments. These integrations will enable more seamless sharing of telemetry and data between the two security platforms, helping maintain high levels of security across a customers’ entire cloud or hybrid environment.

Under this expanded partnership, CrowdStrike will tightly integrate its CrowdStrike Falcon® platform with Google Cloud’s suite of security products including Chronicle, VirusTotal Enterprise, and Google Cloud Security Command Center (SCC), helping security teams increase visibility of threats across cloud and hybrid deployments, and enabling them to act much more quickly to address them.

“The past year forced organizations to push their digital transformation forward at record pace to support remote workforces. However, digital transformation cannot be done without security transformation, in order to protect organizations’ cloud presence,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer of CrowdStrike. “That is why we are proud to expand our partnership with Google Cloud and deliver deeper integrations with their security capabilities. These integrations are powered by our best-in-class, AI-powered telemetry to provide contextual and actionable intelligence that accelerates incident response to better protect cloud workloads from sophisticated threat activity.”

“Security issues continue to disrupt enterprises across all industries, prompting many to modernize their security plans and operations with the cloud. At the same time, attackers continue to become more sophisticated and evolve attack methods,” said Sunil Potti, Vice President & General Manager of Google Cloud Security. “Our expanded partnership with CrowdStrike helps our joint customers make the most of their security investments and gain multi-level defenses that can only be delivered by the power of the cloud.”

The new integrations between CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform and Google Cloud include:

Google Cloud’s security analytics engine, Chronicle, will integrate with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, which processes over five trillion endpoint-related events per week, enabling security teams to more easily analyze endpoint and workload telemetry in order to find and address threats quickly. Teams will also be able to correlate petabytes of data from Chronicle with datasets from the Falcon platform, enabling them to thoroughly investigate long-term attacks and stop new ones.

VirusTotal, a crowdsourced malware collection platform, will integrate with CrowdStrike Falcon and is planned to be available via the CrowdStrike Store, allowing cybersecurity teams to quickly search for and identify files or URLs that are relevant to an investigation, and uncover previously unknown threats. Integrating VirusTotal with the Falcon platform will also enable customers to more effectively track adversaries and generate detection rules that can eliminate blind spots in their cloud and hybrid infrastructure.

Google Cloud’s SCC will aggregate alerts and events from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, which helps provide a single comprehensive view of security and compliance across a customers’ cloud environment. This unified management console makes it much easier for security teams to maintain visibility and control over their environment and to more quickly prioritize violations and investigate alerts.

Google Cloud’s BeyondCorp Enterprise and Google Workspace will also integrate with Falcon Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) to allow joint customers to create and enforce granular access policies to applications using CrowdStrike’s unique risk signals, strengthening zero trust initiatives. In addition, CrowdStrike will offer integrations with Google Cloud's Security Agent Deployment taking advantage of the Operating System Configuration Management for automated and scalable sensor deployment.

For more information on the expanded partnership and product integrations, as well as other security solutions offered by CrowdStrike and Google Cloud, please visit the CrowdStrike blog and the Google Cloud newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding benefits customers may experience as a result of integrations with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates over 5 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations’ ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problem