CoreStack Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Build Partner, giving customers the ability to rapidly achieve compliance and governance at scale.

As a Google Cloud Build Partner, CoreStack empowers customers with complete cloud governance to achieve optimized cloud costs, improved operational efficiencies, comprehensive compliance with industry standards, regulations, and best practices such as ISO27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and CIS.

Built on cloud-native services such as Google Cloud's Big Query, Cloud Pub/Sub, Stackdriver, Security Command Center, Google Recommender and Google Cloud Storage, CoreStack's solutions augment Google Cloud's governance with the following key benefits:

Unified visibility and insights to easily manage the entire Google Cloud Stack

Autonomous cloud governance with rule-based automation

Easy integration of Google Cloud governance with enterprise tool ecosystem

Access to real-time compliance posture and policy-driven automation to fix violations

CoreStack achieves these results by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources across multiple cloud platforms. Built on cloud-native services, a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that uses deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology, CoreStack continually innovates to enable enterprises to harness the power of cloud.

“CoreStack is thrilled to join Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program,” said Parul Chheda, Vice President of Partnerships at CoreStack. “The ease of use, best practices, and streamlined approaches achieved via CoreStack impart tremendous confidence to enterprises to rapidly embrace and expand their Google Cloud footprint,” she added.

About CoreStack

CoreStack, an AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & Well Architected Framework (WAF). Enterprises face significant cloud challenges including unpredictable and unabated cloud costs, ever growing security risks, stringent regulatory compliance needs and operational complexities as they navigate the digital transformation journey. CoreStack helps enterprises overcome these challenges by offering deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance guardrails, and automatic remediation. With a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that uses deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, connector-less model, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology, CoreStack continually innovates to harness the real power of cloud. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecommunications, Technology and Government. CoreStack was recognized as IDC Innovator in Cloud Management Solutions and in the Gartner Magic quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms in 2020. Earlier, Gartner named CoreStack as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. CoreStack is a Google Cloud Build Partner, Microsoft Azure Gold & Co-Sell Partner and Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner. Learn more at www.corestack.io/discover.