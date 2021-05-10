Organic Garage Partners With Leading Specialty Food Provider to Expand Its Successful Hand-Picked Partner Program

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organic Garage Ltd. (“Organic Garage” or the “Company”)(TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce Toronto’s renowned Cheese Boutique as the newest addition to its roster of Hand-Picked Partners, launching at the Company’s Junction store immediately, followed by all remaining locations shortly after.

Cheese Boutique is a gourmet food emporium, owned and operated by the Pristine family since its inception in 1970. “Transforming something good into something great” is Cheese Boutique’s foundational philosophy and Afrim Pristine, co-founder of Organic Garage’s recent acquisition, Future of Cheese, will provide a curated selection of house-aged cheeses and cured meats, as well as branded dry goods. Cheese Boutique is the latest partner in Organic Garage’s popular food concept that allows select vendors to sell unique, ready-made and specialized foods to customers through small-footprint, in-store kiosks.

“This partnership with Organic Garage is a natural one for us; it’s a fun place to shop and fits with the curated and exciting environment we’ve created for customers at our own store,” stated Cheese Boutique’s maître fromager, Afrim Pristine. “I am excited to share the joy that cheese brings me and showcase some of the world’s most amazing cheeses to the customers of Organic Garage.”

Organic Garage will continue to explore opportunities with recognized vendors to further expand the Hand-Picked Partner program and enhance the in-store shopping experience for its customers. The Company intends to increase its current “A to Z” organic and natural products selection with the future additions of specialty breads, prepared foods and plants & flowers.

“I am pleased to extend our partnership with Cheese Boutique and continue the growth of our Hand-Picked Partner Program,” said Organic Garage CEO Matt Lurie. “Cheese Boutique’s knowledge and the curation of the selection offered in Organic Garage ensures a unique shopping experience for our customers and further differentiates Organic Garage from our competition.”

About Cheese Boutique

Cheese Boutique is a gourmet emporium and has been supplying Toronto with succulent selections for over 47 years. In 1970 we started as a humble Mom and Pop corner store on Bloor Street and have since grown into a gourmet staple, with a variety and selection of epicurean wonders augmented by the cumulative knowledge of three generations. Transforming something good into something great is our foundational philosophy. Aging and curing everything from cheese to beef to Meyer lemons is done with the expert knowledge that comes only with years of experience. Appreciating fine food as one does fine art, we offer a 10,000 square foot food museum, where one is allowed to both take the art home and nibble on it en route. For more information, please visit www.cheeseboutique.com.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

