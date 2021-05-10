Promega, Exact Sciences Partnering to Help Jumpstart Colorectal Cancer Screenings

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serious runners and casual walkers alike are invited to join a month-long Get Your Rear in Gear® - Madison run/walk virtual event during May to raise money and awareness for colorectal cancer screening efforts. Colorectal cancer is the nation’s No. 2 cancer killer, but it is up to 95% preventable with proper screening. The number of people being screened has dropped drastically worldwide since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is aimed to help encourage this important, life-saving health screening.

“It is imperative that patients are encouraged to get back in with their primary doctor to get screening tests they may have missed,” says Dr. Sam Lubner, an oncologist at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. “Without accurate diagnosis as early as possible, all of the advancements we have made in cancer research cannot be brought to bear for patients.”

Get Your Rear in Gear - Madison is presented by Promega and Exact Sciences with the support of the Colon Cancer Coalition. This inaugural event is one of nearly 40 held annually across the country planned by local volunteers. Money raised will go to UW Carbone Cancer Center programs aimed at increasing colon cancer screening and early detection.

Registration is open during the entire month of May at www.ColonCancerCoalition.org/Madison. Event participation for colorectal cancer patients and survivors is free. Fundraising by participants is encouraged, but not required.

