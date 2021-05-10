NPMA Launches TickTalk.org During Inaugural Tick Awareness Week

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tickborne diseases are steadily on the rise, with the CDC recently increasing their estimate by more than 44% to approximately 476,000 new cases of Lyme disease each year in the U.S. To raise awareness of the serious health threats posed by ticks, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is launching its newest project, TickTalk.org, during its inaugural Tick Awareness Week, May 10-16, 2021. Recognized by Chase’s Calendar of Events, the goal of Tick Awareness Week, which also occurs during Lyme Disease Awareness Month, is to help educate consumers about the dangers associated with ticks and how to limit exposure to this disease-carrying pest.

“This may be the most comprehensive resource on ticks and tickborne diseases available to the public, and we are so happy to provide consumers with this repository of relevant and much-needed information,” said Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for NPMA. “With tickborne Lyme disease now diagnosed in all 50 states and more common than previously thought, we felt it imperative to create a one-stop-shop for all things tick-related, and TickTalk.org will now serve as that crucial resource to educate and inform the public on the health risks associated with ticks and the steps they can take to protect themselves and their families.”

In a recent survey among over 800 U.S. homeowners, commissioned by the NPMA and conducted online by The Harris Poll, 58% of Americans reported they have either seen a tick before or have had to remove one from themselves, someone else or a pet. What’s more, a staggering 19% of Americans reported they have only heard of ticks by name. With the launch of TickTalk.org, consumers now have access to everything from videos on how to identify and properly remove a tick to reduce the risk of disease transmission, to information on how to protect yourself, your family, pets and property from this dangerous pest.

“Despite the prevalence of ticks across the U.S., many people chalk them up to just a summertime pest and aren’t aware of the true threats they pose to our health. The goal of this project is to provide consumers with an up close and personal look at the different types of ticks, their habits and how to protect against them,” added Mannes.

Some of the exciting features of NPMA’s newly released TickTalk.org include:

A step-by-step visual guide on how to perform a tick check and properly remove a tick A map of the ticks and tickborne diseases found in each region of the U.S. An infographic on how to protect your property from ticks A celebrity “Lyme Light” series on the stars battling Lyme disease A real-time heat map of tick-related Twitter conversations across the U.S. A detailed depiction of the life cycle of a tick and the mechanics of a tick bite High-resolution videos and photography of various tick species

If you suspect a tick infestation on your property, be sure to contact a licensed pest control professional immediately.

For more information about ticks, visit TickTalk.org and PestWorld.org.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of NPMA between March 25-29, 2021 among 817 adults ages 18+. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact skamen@vaultcommunications.com.

