Be a Hero to Our Heroes with Bojangles’ Camo-Themed Big Bo Box

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of National Military Appreciation Month this May, Bojangles is introducing an exclusive, camo-themed Big Bo Box in partnership with Folds of Honor, a not-for-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or wounded soldiers.

With every camo-themed box sold, Bojangles will donate $1 to Folds of Honor, up to $750,000.

Now, families can enjoy their favorite Big Bo Box meals packaged in an eye-catching – or should we say invisible – camouflaged box while supporting an organization that champions our military heroes. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 29,000 academic scholarships totaling $145 million. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. Fans will notice the Folds of Honor logo printed on each box.

“One of our pillars at Bojangles is a commitment to give back to our military community, and we know this is very important to our fans as well, so we’re thrilled to unveil our limited-time-only, camo-themed box and announce our partnership with Folds of Honor,” said Ken Reynolds, corporate and community affairs director for Bojangles. “This promotion gives everyone the opportunity to thank our heroes by enjoying delicious, family-style meals that help our military families.”

Through June 27 or while supplies last at participating locations, fans can order a camo Big Bo Box with their favorite Bojangles family meal, each of which comes ready to serve with eight, 12 or 20 pieces of hand-breaded, Cajun-spiced chicken; Southern fixins; made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits; and a half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea®. Family meals are available at all Bojangles restaurants in the drive-thru or for takeout, and via delivery through DoorDash, Postmates or UberEats in most markets.

“Our ongoing mission is to provide scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, Founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “These military families deserve and need our help. I’m grateful to our friends at Bojangles for this innovative idea and for their support and commitment. They understand the needs of these qualified students.”

Throughout its 44-year history, Bojangles has demonstrated a commitment to the communities it serves through ongoing support to charitable, nonprofit and community organizations. In addition to the many community activities supported locally by franchisees, the company is focusing its efforts on two community relations pillars – literacy and military appreciation.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixins (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Currently, Bojangles has approximately 750 system-wide restaurants in 14 states. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, as well as post-secondary tuition (two- or four-year college/university, technical or trade school). Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 29,000 scholarships totaling over $145 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Co Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot and PGA Professional, who is currently stationed at Eglin AFB, Florida as a member of 301st Fighter Squadron. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

Video footage: https://vimeo.com/546097040