Comtech Telecommunication Corp. Awarded $3.0 Million Order for Maintenance of Downrange Tracking Stations

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Space & Component Technology Group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded a $3.0 million order from an overseas agency for ground station maintenance and support.

“We are pleased that our customer continues to place its faith in our Ground Stations Group for support and maintenance of their downrange tracking stations,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

For over 40 years, Comtech’s Space & Component Technology (“SCT”) division, located in Cypress, California, has specialized in the supply of high reliability microelectronics, supplying EEE parts for use in satellite, launch vehicle and manned space applications. Combining longstanding resources in Cypress, with new locations in Plano, Texas and Hampshire, United Kingdom, SCT also provides services encompassing all aspects of ground station life cycle management to include requirements definition and analysis, design, development and integration of turnkey systems from antenna to data processing, civil works and construction, station installation and verification, operations and maintenance, and decommissioning at end of life. A full line of satellite tracking antennas from 30cm to 13m, as well as RF feeds, radomes and carbon fiber reflectors, all for LEO, MEO and GEO orbits, are also supplied to customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.comtechspace.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

