EyeSouth Partners Expands Presence in North Georgia with Georgia Eye Physicians and Surgeons Affiliation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Georgia Eye Physicians and Surgeons (“GEPS”). The affiliation represents EyeSouth’s tenth in the state of Georgia and twenty-third affiliation overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 23 practices with nearly 200 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 110 locations, including 13 surgery centers, throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama.

Georgia Eye Physicians and Surgeons is led by Dr. William Segal and has provided its North Georgia patients with a full array of routine eye care, eye disease treatment, and refractive eye surgery for nearly twenty years.

“We are very excited to partner with EyeSouth. I have worked alongside many of the physicians in the EyeSouth network for over fifteen years and have no doubt that we share the same focus on providing the highest quality patient care. GEPS’ mission has always been to provide exceptional eye care for our patients and their families, and we look forward to strengthening that mission through our partnership with EyeSouth,” said Dr. William Segal.

“Dr. Segal and his team at GEPS represent yet another top-quality, high-growth practice in our core geographic market that we’re thrilled to welcome to the EyeSouth family,” said Dr. Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. “GEPS’ clinical reputation and existing relationships with the EyeSouth physician network make this a perfect partnership, and we look forward to working even more closely going forward.”

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of nearly 200 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 110 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Real Estate, and Business Services industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $1.2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.