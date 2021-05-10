Air Canada Utilizes Sisense to Build and Implement New Innovations to Improve Employee and Passenger Safety

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, today announced how its customer, Shaul Shalev, Air Canada’s Safety Analytics & Innovation Manager, is going beyond the dashboard with new innovations to deliver insights to its frontline workers with the use of the Sisense Fusion Platform. Air Canada was able to build powerful proofs of concept, such as pushing actionable data to their end users (both frontline employees and executives), enabling them to look at highly important data that deals with their day-to-day duties to ultimately improve and add insights into all aspects of safety across Air Canada.

Watch the video on how the Sisense Fusion Platform was used to build new innovations to keep passengers and flight staff safe from the recent Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, Americas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcVxoxNz5Gw

Air Canada is Canada's largest international and domestic airline, serving more than 50 million passengers every year. “The extensibility that the Sisense Fusion Platform offers is the major differentiator from all the other big players who have BI tools. We would not have been able to develop the game-changing analytics innovation we have today without having this platform to build on,“ Shaul Shalev, Safety Analytics & Innovation Manager at Air Canada said. “The simplicity of being able to take a complex database and transfer that into a more nimble and better managed data model so we could experiment and develop infused analytics were paramount.”

Air Canada developed these innovations due to the company’s desire to deliver crucial and personalized data to its employees and frontline workers. Results proved that there was not a one-size-fits-all approach in sending data to employees. Testing led to innovations that included sending real-time notifications to employees’ smartwatches, using the Amazon Echo as a way for employees to respond and ask questions in their own words to get the answers they needed, and taking traditional dashboards and transforming them into immersive 3D environments which used mixed reality to display data in different ways. The tests supported the fact that not all employees digested data the same way, and now would be able to receive the same data differently to personalize what each employee wanted and needed.

“Air Canada’s desire to push personalized data to different groups of people is very aligned with Sisense’s view on the world where analytics need to be in context, personalized and delivered to where people are,” Ashley Kramer, Chief Product and Chief Marketing Officer said. “We believe the future of analytics and BI will be consumer-focused, dynamic and embedded in applications and workflows.”

The Sisense Fusion Platform is the only solution in the market that provides analytics in context of where users are spending their time and delivers personalized data that alerts users of what they need to know and where to take action. The Sisense Fusion Platform also allows users the ability to receive insights in whichever work experience they are currently working in, so they never have to break the workflow process. The Sisense Fusion Platform includes Sisense Fusion Analytics for business, which empowers everyone across an organization by infusing intelligence into workflows and processes that accelerate business growth, and Sisense Infusion Embed for customers, which infuses fully white-labeled and customized analytic experiences into customer applications and workflows at scale. Sisense was recently recognized as a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms1 and was also named a Customers’ Choice in the July 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence2.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2020, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About Sisense

Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard with Sisense Fusion - the highly customizable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform, that infuses intelligence at the right place and the right time, every time. More than 2,000 global companies such as GitLab, UiPath, Tinder, Nasdaq, GE, Rolls Royce and Philips Healthcare rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Ranked as the No. 1 Business Intelligence company in terms of customer success, Sisense has also been named one of the Forbes’ Cloud 100, The World’s Best Cloud Companies, five years in a row. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.