Atalaya Capital Management Takes Minority Stake in Dakota Financial

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atalaya Capital Management (“Atalaya”), a private credit and special opportunities alternative investment manager based in New York City, today announced a passive, minority equity investment in Dakota Financial, LLC (“Dakota”), a leading asset-based specialty finance company based in Los Angeles, CA, creating a strategic relationship that will help propel Dakota’s continued growth and success.

The investment follows a decade-long relationship between Dakota and Atalaya, during which the firms have invested alongside each other in numerous equipment leasing transactions. Atalaya’s minority stake will have no impact on Dakota’s day-to-day operations or management. The additional capital will facilitate Dakota’s continued strategic growth, including investments to bolster its infrastructure.

Michael Green, Managing Partner of Dakota, said, “ We are excited to expand our partnership with Atalaya. We value their insights and consider it a privilege that they have chosen to make this strategic minority investment in our platform.”

Ivan Zinn, Atalaya Founder and Chief Investment Officer, said, “ Dakota is an exceptional leasing organization and represents an important source of asset-based financing for its customers across a variety of industries. We are eager to expand our relationship with Dakota through this investment and look forward to contributing our firm’s experience and expertise to accelerate Dakota’s next phase of growth in line with its strategic objectives.”

About Dakota Financial

Dakota Financial is an asset-based direct funding source that has been providing funding solutions for 20 years to over 10,000 customers in all 50 states. With an asset focus on trucks, trailers, construction equipment, material handling, agriculture equipment, and machine tools, the company delivers national funding programs to its partners specifically designed for their customers that have prior bankruptcies, tax liens, judgements, repossessions, or slow plays. The company funds traditional leases as well as equipment finance agreements, private party sales, start-ups, and owner/operators from $10,000-$400,000. For more information visit http://www.dakotafinancial.com.

About Atalaya Capital Management

Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special opportunities investments in three principal asset classes – specialty finance, real estate, and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City and has approximately $6 billion in assets under management. For more information visit https://www.atalayacap.com.