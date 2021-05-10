MANSCAPED™ Introduces The Ultra Smooth Package, A Specialized Groin Shaving System

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Even the finest of jewels need polishing on occasion and thanks to MANSCAPED™, the global leader in male below-the-waist-grooming and hygiene, and The Ultra Smooth Package, men who prefer a hairless look now have the tools they need to expertly buff, protect and smooth their most sensitive areas. Make your downstairs gleam with this new product lineup, launching first in the United States and Canada.

“There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to male below-the-waist grooming,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. “Placing our customers at the forefront of product innovation ensures we continue to expand and diversify our offerings based on consumer needs. As our product suite grows, we’re able to help more men unlock their confidence.”

The Ultra Smooth Package uniquely combines a thoughtfully designed tool with smooth-enhancing formulations for a complete shaving system. The three-piece bundle includes:

The Crop Shaver™ Groin Razor – Made specifically for shaving below-the-waist, MANSCAPED’s first-ever close-shave razor features three precision blades with extra-wide lubricating strips and a pivoting head for a close, comfortable shave every time. Comes with six replacement blades and a sleek storage case. ​

– Made specifically for shaving below-the-waist, MANSCAPED’s first-ever close-shave razor features three precision blades with extra-wide lubricating strips and a pivoting head for a close, comfortable shave every time. Comes with six replacement blades and a sleek storage case. ​ Crop Exfoliator™ Ball Exfoliator – Infused with soothing ingredients like Witch Hazel and Willow Bark extract, this gentle exfoliator helps reduce the risk of ingrown hair and keeps your groin feeling refreshed.

– Infused with soothing ingredients like Witch Hazel and Willow Bark extract, this gentle exfoliator helps reduce the risk of ingrown hair and keeps your groin feeling refreshed. Crop Gel™ Ball Shaving Gel – ​This unique clear shaving gel was made just for the groin and allows you to see where you’re grooming. Featuring a blend of four essential oils (coconut, jojoba, grapeseed and tea tree) this soothing formula leaves skin feeling soft and moisturized.

Free from parabens, sulfates, dyes and alcohol, you can ensure your boys are getting the shine they deserve without any harsh chemicals or irritants.

Launching in North America, The Ultra Smooth Package is now available exclusively on manscaped.com for $39.99 USD and $49.99 CAD. So go ahead, embrace your baldness.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist, trusted by over 2 million men worldwide. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple, effective, and elevated male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.