Reaching Community Immunity, Belmont Village Senior Living Residents and Families Reunite After A Year Apart for Mother’s Day 2021

With Belmont Village Senior Living communities around the country reaching a collective 'Community Immunity' percentage of over 90% among staff and residents, Belmont Village residents nationwide are thrilled to celebrate Mother's Day this year with loved ones in person. In compliance with the established COVID-19 ordinances and protocols of each state, many residents and loved ones were not able to spend time face to face during the pandemic. However, this year is proving vastly different, and Belmont Village is highlighting the upcoming celebrations and incredible reunions which are making this year's Mother's Day especially meaningful.

“At Belmont Village, we believe that our seniors have more than earned a rich and fulfilling life. Throughout the pandemic, our dedicated staff worked tirelessly to ensure not only the safety of our residents, but to also maintain their emotional and physical wellbeing. Throughout the pandemic, socially distanced community activities like tai chi were offered to residents as part of Belmont’s proprietary, researched-based approach to Whole Brain Fitness. Belmont staff made it a priority to ensure that their residents were both healthy and didn’t feel lonely on holidays, with many staff members forgoing attending their families’ own holiday celebrations,” says Patricia Will, Founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. “For the last year, we helped residents stay safely connected with loved ones via drive by celebrations, window visits, and the navigation of countless phone and video chat calls. However, nothing gives us more joy than having the front row seat to watching parents and children, some separated for more than a year, reunite just in time for Mother’s Day.”

Celebrations and reunions will be in all 31 Belmont Village Senior Living communities across the United States on May 9th and Mexico on May 10th. A few examples include:

In Houston, Texas, at Belmont Village West University, residents will be enjoying a Mother’s Day brunch open to family and friends. A professional photographer will be in attendance to capture family portraits of residents and their loved ones. For those who’ve been separated for over a year, the pictures will be especially meaningful, as they will be the first photos taken together since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Los Angeles, California at Belmont Village Westwood, resident Susan Lindenbaum, who is 105 years old, will be reuniting with her daughter after a year of separation. Susan and her daughter were able to keep their spirits high with the help of the Belmont Village staff, who made sure to keep loved ones updated with information on the health and emotional wellbeing of residents through the pandemic’s entirety.

In Chicago, Illinois, Belmont Village Buffalo Grove is holding their first on-site event since early 2020, which will include an outdoor Mother’s Day Tea, open to residents and their families, with a live performance from a local violinist. For Buffalo Grove resident Mary Narut, this Mother’s Day will be especially sweet. Until early April 2021, Mary and her daughter, Nancy, had not physically seen or hugged one another for over a year, only keeping in contact via cell phone and through the window of Mary’s apartment. As an incredibly adaptable and resilient woman, Mary made the best out of the situation, even surviving COVID-19 contraction Now when Nancy and Mary visit, they go for walks and enjoy the community’s grounds, have lunch together, and catch up about her six great grand kids.

Belmont Village Sabre Springs in San Diego, California will be hosting a mother/daughter tea party for female residents. Last year, the mothers were able to celebrate with a tea, but had to sit alone, which will be in sharp contrast to everyone sitting together this year. This event will be particularly special for resident Wanda Howell, who’s joyous first hug and physical interaction with her daughter became the subject of a heartwarming and emotional YouTube video, where they laugh, cry, and dance together.

“I founded Belmont Village Senior Living while in search of place for my beloved mother-in-law. I wanted to ensure that other families had the option that provided strong clinical support in a warm and engaging environment–a place where seniors enjoy first rate hospitality and care to thrive. For me, it truly comes full circle to see how our swift rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination to staff and residents encouraged the community immunity that is allowing many mothers and children to reunite in time for Mother’s Day. It is a true testament to Belmont Village’s founding model,” concludes Will.

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Founded in Houston in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of 31 highest quality independent, assisted living and award-winning memory care communities for older adults across eight states in the U.S. and Mexico. With more than 4,000 employees, Belmont Village communities are renowned for distinctive design; high standards of life safety; quality of care; and leading edge, award-winning programs. Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked since 2018 as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. Learn more about Belmont Village at www.belmontvillage.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.