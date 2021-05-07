AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Grupo Mexicano de Seguros, S.A. de C.V. Following Mexico City Subway Collapse

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aa+.MX” of Grupo Mexicano de Seguros, S.A. de C.V. (GMX) (Mexico City, Mexico) remain unchanged following the collapse of an elevated subway line in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is positive.

While the cause of the collapse remains under investigation, AM Best has been in communication with GMX, the lead insurer of Mexico City’s subway system, in order to assess the financial impact of the incident on the company. However, based on preliminary assessments, as well as its comprehensive reinsurance protection, AM Best does not expect this event to have material impact on the company’s ratings. The collapse took place between the Olivos and Tezonco subway stations and resulted in more than two dozen casualties with approximately 80 others injured.

AM Best will maintain close contact with GMX to continue assessing the impact of this situation as more information regarding the cause and extent of the damage becomes available, as well as the official results of the investigation.

