Hello Sunshine’s Fair Play Brand, Glamour and CVS To Host “Dare to Self-Care” Virtual Wellness Event on May 10th

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hello Sunshine’s Fair Play brand, Glamour, and CVS announced today that they will host “Dare to Self-Care,” a free, virtual event that dives into the final frontier of what holds women back and ways to unlock and restore mental, emotional, and physical health no matter where they are on their wellness journey. An all-around wellness event for women to embrace new strategies and ideas to restore their wellness, the event will take place virtually on May 10th. Confirmed speakers include Eve Rodsky, Nora McInerny, Liz Hernandez, Tabitha Brown, Leslie Forde, Jennifer Barrett, Pooja Lakshmin, CVS’s Cara McNulty and Glamour Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry.

“ After a difficult year for wellness, ‘Dare to Self-Care’ is the perfect event for the best and latest advice for restoring your mental, emotional and physical health,” said Eve Rodsky, author of Fair Play. “ No matter your background, these seasoned and acclaimed speakers have incredible insights and strategies for living a healthier life and we’re thrilled to partner with Glamour and CVS on this important event.”

“ Due to COVID-19, many women have recalibrated their daily routines to care for children and family members, often while also managing work responsibilities and at-home duties. This has led to profound stress, burnout and anxiety,” said Cara McNulty, DPA, President, Aetna Behavioral Health. “ Given that May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Women’s Health Month, it is important that we stand up for women’s health and mental wellbeing, raise awareness and dedicate resources to support them in prioritizing their own total well-being.”

Speakers and topics for “Dare to Self-Care’ include:

Keynotes: Eve Rodsky , the New York Times Best-Selling Author of Fair Play . Your mental health suffers when you think having it all means doing it all. In this talk, Eve will unpack how to create boundaries, systems and communication to create time and space for your “happiness trio” (adult friendships, self-care and “Unicorn Space”) Nora McInerny , author and creator and host of the “Terrible, Thanks for Asking” podcast. Nora will help us unpack the collective grief we’ve all experienced over the last year, share that there is no getting back to normal after this past year but how we can find optimism and joy in our everyday



Liz Hernandez , Emmy-nominated television personality, journalist, and creator of WORDAFUL in conversation with Glamour Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry. Liz will discuss what self-care really means and how we wrongly define words that impact our mental health.

“ Creating Wellness in all Aspects of our Lives” panel moderated by Lisa D’Amour , psychologist, best-selling author, monthly New York Times columnist, and regular contributor to CBS News and featuring Leslie Forde , CEO & Founder of Mom's Hierarchy of Needs, Jennifer Barrett, Chief Education Officer at Acorns, a fast-growing financial wellness app, and Pooja Lakshmin , a board-certified psychiatrist and writer specializing in women's mental health and perinatal psychiatry, a frequent contributor to The New York Times. In this panel, we’ll unpack how to re-think a mother’s hierarchy of needs (Leslie), what wellness and self-care really look like for women (Pooja) and how getting a hold of our finances can unlock greater mental relief (Jennifer).

Tabitha Brown , actress and CEO of Donna’s recipe, in conversation with Eve Rodsky. Eve will lead a Q&A with Tabitha to find out how she creates self-care time for herself while balancing a busy working schedule and being a mom, tips on how to sustain your mental and physical health, as well as a pep talk on how to put ourselves first.

Cara McNulty, Cara McNulty, DPA is President of Aetna Behavioral Health, a leading provider of mental health and employee assistance program (EAP) solutions to members around the globe. She oversees a national team that spearheads the development of CVS Health and Aetna’s programs, products and capabilities designed to offer individuals easy access to quality, innovative treatments and meet people wherever they are along the continuum of mental wellbeing. CVS Health’s integrated health care capabilities, resources and local footprint enhance the mental wellbeing and health outcomes of communities and individuals across the country through an easy and meaningful experience.

“Dare to Self-Care” is part of a broader campaign from Fair Play and CVS to encourage women to ask for what they really need this Mother’s Day. Free to attend, it will take place virtually on May 10th from 12:00 - 2:00 PM PST. Register for free here.

About Hello Sunshine

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine is a media company that puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms – from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series – all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese’s Book Club. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members. Reese’s Book Club sparks conversation–online and in real life- with many of its bestselling picks developed and produced for the screen by Hello Sunshine.

ABOUT FAIR PLAY

Written by Eve Rodsky, Fair Play was released through G.P. Putnam’s Sons on October 1, 2019 and debuted on the New York Times bestseller list and was chosen as the October pick for Reese’s Book Club. Fair Play is a revolutionary system for rebalancing the domestic workload between partners, putting an end to the imbalance of “invisible work” that women do regardless of whether they work outside the home. Fair Play is a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company, and Rodsky has been personally tapped by Witherspoon as an expert on this topic for a new generation of women and men. More information can be found at fairplaylife.com.

About Glamour

Glamour is one of the most influential female-centric multi-platform media brands in the world, currently reaching an audience of over 9.5 million online, and over 14 million on social media. The brand believes in offering an authentic voice and platform to diverse, multifaceted women of substance with something to say, and being the ultimate authority for the next generation of changemakers.

About CVS

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable, and simply better. Learn more about how we’re transforming health at www.cvshealth.com