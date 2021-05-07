KBRA Releases New Podcast Episode: China Adds to Global Risks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a new podcast episode discussing China’s debt, investor exposure, and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) global risks. In this episode, KBRA Managing Director and Head of Sovereign ratings, Joan Feldbaum-Vidra, explains why direct risks from China’s indebtedness are still contained for international investors, and how the BRI debt contracts and the nature of lending increases global risks.

“Where is the money going? Coal-fired plants and ports, but also 5G and underwater cables. The BRI is not just brick-and-mortar infrastructure,” Feldbaum-Vidra said.

