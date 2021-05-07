Terminix Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential termite and pest control services to residential and commercial customers, is celebrating teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Terminix is no stranger to education. In February this year, the pest control company re-launched its Harry’s Big Adventure program, a K-6 educational website and curriculum dedicated entirely to teaching elementary students about the exciting world of bugs. A key component of the program includes educating children through virtual classroom presentations.

“Teachers have been some of America’s greatest heroes over the past year,” said Valerie Middleton, senior director of Communications for Terminix. “As a company, we wanted to create a fun resource for these hard-working professionals who have continued to adapt and educate our nation’s youth, even in the midst of the ever-changing teaching environment brought on by the pandemic.”

Terminix is striving to serve the neighborhoods and communities where its teammates live and work by educating students, teachers and parents about insects. The company hopes the program will spread the message that bugs aren’t inherently bad—they only become pests when they are inside homes and businesses. The program also offers discounts for pest control services for teachers and parents of students.

“It’s been a great pleasure to talk to kids about insects and their biology,” said Josh Coble, region director for Terminix. Coble has been presenting virtually to young students across the country via the Harry’s Big Adventure program. “We’re so grateful for this opportunity to serve our communities by sharing our knowledge about termites, ants, cockroaches, and many other insects with these wonderful students. They’ve been active, engaged and inquisitive through each presentation—and the teachers have really appreciated having a guest speaker to add some excitement to the virtual days.”

To extend their appreciation for teachers, Terminix is also announcing a partnership with WeAreTeachers.com. As part of the partnership, Terminix is currently sponsoring the Insect Explorers Classroom Giveaway. Via the promotion, ten lucky teachers will each win a $500 Amazon gift card that they can use to buy educational materials for their K-6 classrooms, including bug books, insect displays, bug explorer kits and more. The promotion will be open the entire month of May.

Teachers wishing to enter the giveaway may do so at www.WeAreTeachers.com. See site for full rules and regulations. We Are Teachers will announce winners of the sweepstakes promotion by June 15, 2021.

About Terminix

Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 11,400 teammates and 2.9 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.

About Harry’s Big Adventure

Harry’s Big Adventure is an interactive insect and life science curriculum dedicated entirely to teaching students in grades K-6 about the exciting world of bugs. Originally launched by Terminix in the 2000’s, the Harry’s Big Adventure program has included an educational IMAX film released in 50+ major U.S. markets; a traveling exhibit hosted at science centers and children’s museums nationwide; and a custom-developed life science curriculum and lesson plans approved by the National Science Teaching Association. Terminix also provides technical experts to visit K-6 classrooms (all visits are currently virtual). For more information on Harry’s Big Adventure, or to schedule a virtual presentation, visit www.HarrysBigAdventure.com.