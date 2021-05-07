MONAT® Continues Its Expansion Into Europe and Launches Into Spain

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MONAT® GLOBAL UK Ltd (MONAT®), a multinational distributor and social and direct seller of award-winning premium beauty products, has announced its European expansion into Spain this summer. Following a successful launch in the UK in 2018 and subsequently into Ireland and Poland in 2019, the brand’s philosophy, reputation, education, and innovation, combined with its desire to support job creation and security for women, have been instrumental in its remarkable success.

MONAT® is a naturally based healthy ageing beauty brand, launched in the USA in 2014, with a mission to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. The range of MONAT® innovative products includes its award-winning hair care and styling hair products, innovative skincare products, and its latest wellness products that launched in 2021.

Says Ros Simmons, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for MONAT® Europe, “Our company successes within Europe have shown that social selling has quickly become a preferred way to not only buy, but for people to have a chance to create their own financial future. We know through our business growth within our established markets and research in the new territories that there’s been a real movement in consumer demands towards e-commerce businesses. MONAT® success is evident through our market partner’s achievements to create their own businesses, their power to create conversation, and to inspire a greater network to act and help others, alongside themselves. We encourage our Market Partner’s to get involved and have their voices heard within the beauty economy, globally. Following the successful launch into the UK, Ireland, and Poland, we know the time is right to take MONAT® further across Europe and build on the opportunities for a business model that we’re becoming known for.”

“MONAT® continues to see explosive growth in the United States since our creation in 2014 supported by our outstanding research and development of premium products and creating an opportunity for personal success for our market partners. This further European expansion supports our continued global growth plans to bring our products, business model, and philosophy to new audiences across Europe. Our extensive research has shown us that Spain has strong potential to embrace our business programme and ensure another successful expansion into Europe,” says Stuart MacMillan, President of MONAT® Global.

MONAT® will initially launch into Spain in June 2021 through a series of virtual events and regional roadshows to introduce the business model and opportunities for founding market partners who can join from 1st July 2021. The launch momentum will progress through the summer ready for the e-commerce launch of its award-winning beauty products from September 2021.

