TranSigma Announces Partnership With Celonis

SHELTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TranSigma, an agile transformation management consulting firm, today announces a new partnership with Celonis, the global leader in Execution Management. This partnership greatly enhances TranSigma’s business transformation capabilities, enabling customers to quickly achieve business value. The Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) empowers process improvement teams to leapfrog directly to analysis and improvement, by automating the laborious and time-consuming exercises of data collection and process mapping.

TranSigma brings a unique skillset, best in breed "process transformation" and business strategy, with a nimble team of highly qualified professionals. By leveraging Celonis’ data driven intelligent execution management capabilities, the TranSigma team is able to guide clients strategically leveraging market leading process mining and execution management technology.

Every company operates at a certain execution capacity. Execution capacity is the level of performance that a company can achieve with their available time and resources. But the problem is that most companies are not running at their maximum potential. The Celonis Execution Management System is a new class of technology built to achieve execution capacity breakthroughs and eliminating billions in corporate inefficiencies.

Kevin Hanrahan, CEO of TranSigma, said: “This new partnership with Celonis is an exciting development for our firm. Our two companies perfectly complement each other - the Celonis-TranSigma synergies will result in even greater business impact and added value to our clients and customers.” He goes on to say: “By combining Celonis’ best in class execution management capability with TranSigma’s experience to effect agile, innovative and sustainable change, no longer will businesses be constrained by their rigid and fragmented IT systems.”

William Konczynin, Channel Director at Celonis, commented: “We believe that every company can unlock their full execution capacity. Powered by our market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users. Partnering with TranSigma will help enterprises eliminate the execution barriers that have been holding them back from achieving full execution capacity.”

About TranSigma

Digital process transformation is TranSigma’s mission. The firm’s unique data-driven approach utilizes agile, change management, and lean process reengineering to lead your transformational strategies to success. Specialized in-house skills such as IT, finance, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, banking, and enterprise data management are fully integrated into its service delivery teams. For more information about our organization, please visit www.transigma.com.

About Celonis

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Danaher Corporation, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L’Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

There is a large ecosystem surrounding Celonis, including over 15,000+ trained professionals, 250+ global partners, and over 300 universities.