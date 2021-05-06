ParshipMeet Group Partners with TikTok, Giving Members More Tools for Self-Expression

NEW HOPE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParshipMeet Group, a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, today announced that it has partnered with TikTok, an immersive, entertaining platform that enables everyone to connect with diverse communities and express their creativity using an array of in-app creative tools. Using TikTok’s new Login Kit, members of ParshipMeet Group’s popular MeetMe app will be able to add their most recent TikTok videos to their profiles in a new TikTok Carousel, showcasing their personalities in a richer way than a profile picture.

“ Our partnership with TikTok furthers our mission to foster real and meaningful connections for our members,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group and GM Video of ParshipMeet Group. “ Long a home for creative self-expression, TikTok nurtures authentic, entertaining content and the diversity of experiences and communities through the shared language of video. Through MeetMe’s member profiles, livestreaming video, and now the TikTok Carousel, we offer even more ways for members to truly express themselves and connect with others.

“ The global pandemic has brought our human need for connection and community to the forefront, making clear the need for a richer dating experience. Members across our video community spend over 1 billion minutes per month engaging in livestreaming video. We are excited to bring TikTok’s authentic content to the MeetMe community,” continued Cook.

" As TikTok becomes increasingly ingrained in culture, more third-party apps across a variety of categories and use cases are looking to tap into our community on their own platforms,” said Isaac Bess, Global Head of Distribution Partnerships at TikTok. “ Through the Login Kit for TikTok, we're providing seamless integration solutions that help developers expand their reach, increase exposure for creators, and empower our community to showcase their content on other platforms."

ParshipMeet Group expects to add additional integrations with TikTok in the future.

About ParshipMeet Group

ParshipMeet Group is an international market leader in online dating. With its uniquely diverse business approach, the company covers the whole spectrum of the online dating market, ranging from social dating with a strong entertainment component based on live video streaming, to serious matchmaking. ParshipMeet Group’s brand portfolio consists of internationally successful and established brands with complementary strengths. Social dating and entertainment apps MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, GROWLr, and LOVOO focus on social connections, entertainment, and community. Matchmaking services such as eharmony or European-based Parship use scientific methods to help people find their partner for a compatible, happy long-term relationship. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, the company currently employs a workforce of more than 1,100 in eight offices worldwide. www.parshipmeet.com

About TikTok:

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.