Aerobiotix Raises $25M Growth Equity Financing led by Global Healthcare Investment Firm Vivo Capital

MIAMISBURG, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Founded in 2013, Aerobiotix, a rapidly growing global medical company has raised a $25 million of growth equity financing. The round was led by Vivo Capital with participation by Asahi Kasei Ventures. The new funding will be used to accelerate sales, marketing, and new product development. The Company’s infection control products have been used to support thousands of procedures across multiple surgical specialty disciplines and in over 175 hospitals and multiple long-term care facilities.

Aerobiotix has developed a novel suite of FDA 510(k) cleared hospital-based air decontamination products and its devices are supported by multiple peer-reviewed research studies. Aerobiotix devices, such as the operating-room based ILLUVIA® system, are used by leading healthcare centers to reduce bacterial and viral contamination, including SARS-CoV-2 and other emerging pathogens. Aerobiotix products provide mechanical and ultraviolet filtration to remove airborne threats with high efficiency to protect healthcare staff and visitors, and to reduce surgery-related infection risk for patients.

“Healthcare doesn’t stop at the patient, it encompasses an environment which is as important to outcomes as direct interventions. As we transition to a post-pandemic world, we are reminded of the long-term need for better environmental stewardship in healthcare and other critical settings. Aerobiotix is on the vanguard of this approach with direct decontamination, real-time air quality monitoring and internet of medical things connectivity,” states Dr. David Kirschman, founder and CEO of Aerobiotix.

Joseph Siletto, Managing Director at Vivo Capital noted, “Infection control has been an increasingly important area of focus for healthcare institutions. In particular, finding ways to reduce surgical site infections is a key priority since SSIs are extremely costly to patients, caregivers and healthcare systems. The Aerobiotix line of products provide healthcare institutions an effective, clinically proven way to improve safety and improve quality of care.”

“We have been very impressed by the Aerobiotix team and their ability to rapidly rollout a suite of innovative infection control products. The strong commercial traction Aerobiotix has achieved with limited outside capital attests to the value of the Aerobiotix solution. We are excited to partner with Aerobiotix to accelerate growth both domestically and internationally,” added Nathan Dau, Executive Director at Vivo Capital.

About Aerobiotix

Aerobiotix is a pioneer in airborne infection control products that provide real-time, in room solutions for hospitals, ASCs, long term care and office based settings. Recognizing that healthcare doesn’t stop at the patient, we drive novel technologies to optimize environments of care for patients and healthcare stakeholders. Aerobiotix’s mission is to provide airborne infection control solutions leveraging peer-reviewed science and providing its customers both daily protection as well as robust monitoring data to further inform and assist their infection control programs. More information can be found at www.aerobiotix.com.

About Vivo Capital

Founded in 1996, Vivo Capital is a leading global healthcare investment firm with a diverse, multi-fund investment platform in venture capital, growth equity, buyout, and public equities. Vivo has approximately $5.8 billion in assets under management and has invested in over 290 public and private companies worldwide. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with additional offices in Asia, the Vivo team consists of over 50 multi-disciplinary professionals including physicians, scientists, entrepreneurs, operating executives, and industry experts. Vivo invests broadly in healthcare across all fund strategies, including in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, life science tools, diagnostics, health tech and healthcare services.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.