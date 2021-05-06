Edgemont Partners Advises Spine Nevada on Partnership with HOPCo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgemont Partners (“Edgemont”), a leading middle-market healthcare investment bank, announced that it acted as exclusive financial advisor to Spine Nevada and its affiliated programs, Swift Urgent Clinic and Vein Nevada (collectively “Spine Nevada”), on its recapitalization transaction with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (“HOPCo”). HOPCo’s private equity investors include Audax Private Equity, Linden Capital, and Frazier Healthcare Partners. Spine Nevada provides comprehensive musculoskeletal care throughout Nevada, with 14 locations in Reno, Carson City and Las Vegas. The Company provides services inclusive of spine, neurology, orthopedics, urgent care clinics, imaging centers, and vein centers. The terms of the transaction, which closed on April 23, 2021, were not disclosed. Edgemont’s deal team included Jeff Swearingen, Managing Director, and Erik Kistler, Director.

Founded by Dr. James Lynch in 2004, Spine Nevada and its affiliated companies have one of the most innovative care models in the U.S., with a strong focus on minimally invasive care and patient wellness. Dr. Lynch leads a team of 25 spine & physical medicine, and rehabilitation providers providing care throughout Nevada. Spine Nevada, now the HOPCo Nevada care platform, will have the breadth and scope to be the care team of choice for musculoskeletal and vein care. Through the partnership, HOPCo Nevada expects to grow its orthopedic platform, sports medicine offering, spine, vein, and all other programs throughout the state.

Dr. Lynch noted, “ Edgemont served as a valued advisor to me well before we initiated the transaction process with HOPCo and the advice I received led to a great outcome for Spine Nevada. HOPCo's proven track record of results made them a clear choice for a partner for us."

Spine Nevada’s partnership with HOPCo is Edgemont’s twenty-eighth physician services transaction. Other recent transactions include the recapitalization of Quigley Eye Specialists by New Harbor Capital, the sale of Arizona Dermatology to West Dermatology, and the recapitalization of Mindful Health Solutions by a leading private equity firm. Edgemont is the leading investment banking firm advising independent physician practices on strategic alternatives, including mergers, acquisitions, sales, and private equity recapitalizations. Edgemont’s Clinician Services group serves practices across a broad range of office-based and hospital specialties, including orthopedics / musculoskeletal care, cardiovascular care, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, urology, urgent care, primary care, psychiatry, gastroenterology, rheumatology, pain management, women’s health / OB-GYN, and fertility as well as emergency medicine, hospitalist medicine, anesthesiology, and radiology.

About Spine Nevada

Spine Nevada is a regional center of excellence, offering a comprehensive approach to spine and musculoskeletal care. The centers include fellowship-trained neurological surgeons, spine specialists board-certified in physical medicine and radiology, specialty-trained physical therapists, physical therapy clinics and InMotion Diagnostics. Spine Nevada is recognized as a regional center of excellence that demonstrates innovation in non-surgical and surgical spine care, and then documents its superior care with clinical outcomes. The center’s mission is to help patients return to active lives through compassionate, evidence-based spine and musculoskeletal care, including non-surgical treatment options and the most technologically advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the leading provider of musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, service line management and practice management. This includes comprehensive management and optimization of specialties such as orthopedics, spine, hand, pain management, rehabilitation and neurology. HOPCo’s integrated care and analytics platform has proven to increase the quality of patient care and program revenue while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo’s affiliated payors, practices and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, capitated population health programs, and other risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo’s proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, and standardized care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

About Edgemont Partners

Now in its 20th year, Edgemont ranks among the most active and best-performing independent healthcare M&A and financial advisors in the U.S. We focus solely on providing expert strategic advice and transaction execution to healthcare and life sciences companies, bringing a steadfast commitment to our clients, driven always to prioritize their best interests. Edgemont’s principals have executed 170+ transactions with an aggregate value of $65 billion+.

For more information on Edgemont and how we can best serve you, contact Ben Hughes at +1 (646) 632-3967, or visit our website at www.edgemont.com.

Investment banking services are provided by Edgemont Capital Partners, LP, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.