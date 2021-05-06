Cummins Inc. Signs MoU With KBR to Collaborate on Integrated Green Ammonia

COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology and power solutions leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and KBR (NYSE: KBR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on offering a complete and integrated solution to produce ammonia from renewable sources, commonly referred to as green ammonia. As leaders in their respective markets, Cummins in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis to generate hydrogen, and KBR with ammonia technologies, the companies have committed to explore the benefits of tightly integrated technologies that aim to provide significant capital and operational savings for their customers.

“Cummins is excited to work with KBR to deliver turnkey solutions for green ammonia customers,” said Amy Davis, vice president and president of New Power at Cummins. “We are scaling our electrolyzer technology to deliver green hydrogen at the scale required for these 250+ megawatt projects. With KBR’s expertise and history with ammonia technologies, we plan to make a significant impact on decarbonization by enabling the production of green ammonia. The interest and commitment from ammonia users to leverage clean technologies provides great opportunity.”

With the collaboration, Cummins brings extensive experience with its proprietary PEM electrolysis solution, already deployed around the world, including the largest PEM electrolyzer installation currently in operation in Bécancour, Canada. KBR brings its expertise related to proprietary hardware, catalyst and technical service for its K-GreeN® ammonia technology, as well as system engineering.

“We are very pleased to take this important step with Cummins,” says Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. “Collectively, our companies have the proprietary knowhow and expertise that will allow us to offer an integrated ammonia solution to clients worldwide and help with achieving their corporate ESG initiatives.”

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver. Visit www.kbr.com.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,800 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. Learn more at cummins.com.