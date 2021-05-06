Clevertouch Technologies Success Story from South Africa

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that the Monte Vista Primary School (Cape Town, Johannesburg) has fully implemented Clevertouch interactive touchscreens in all classrooms.

Monte Vista PS bypassed the original 3-year phase-in plan for purchasing the Clevertouch interactive touchscreens because of how well-received the technology was by both teachers and students. Since investing in the touchscreens for the entire school in one financial year, teacher and student engagement has increased. The Clevertouch touchscreens are especially key during COVID-19 as colleague collaboration and communication continues despite health and safety protocols.

“The Clevertouch touchscreen is an all-in-one teaching device that is simple to use,” stated Zaskia Kuun, Deputy Principal of Monte Vista Primary School.

Clevertouch Technologies continues to build strong relationships with partners and organizations as it aims to drive growth in the education technology market.

For a full case study on Monte Vista Primary School please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.