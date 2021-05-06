Aptorum Group Enters into an Agreement with Exeltis to Develop Aptorum’s Novel Preclinical Candidate Targeting Woman’s Gynecological Conditions

NEW YORK & LONDON & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) (“Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has entered into an agreement with Exeltis (“Exeltis”) (a division of the global pharmaceutical group Insud Pharma) to develop, manufacture and commercialize a novel preclinical candidate from Aptorum in the following territories: the European Union and Latin America (with an option to expand the collaboration to the United States). This novel candidate is intended to target woman’s health and gynecological conditions, such as endometriosis or related conditions. Under the Agreement, Aptorum Group will retain the development rights in other jurisdictions in the world, as well as the right to develop the novel candidate into a drug product. Commercialisation of the product is subject to relevant regulatory approvals in their respective jurisdictions.

Dr. Clark Cheng, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of Aptorum Group, commented: “Endometriosis is a systemic gynecological condition that is often painful and chronic, estimated to affect approximately 10% of reproductive-age women1. Symptoms of endometriosis include, but are not limited to chronic pain and in extreme cases infertility, thereby placing significant physical, emotional and economical impact on the patients. Currently, the mainstay of treatment includes surgery and/or hormonal treatment with oral contraceptives, neither of which are ideal, especially for reproductive aged women suffering such disease2. We believe that the candidate’s non-hormonal approach has the potential to address such unmet needs and we are excited to partner with Exeltis to develop this product to provide patients with a viable alternative.”

About Exeltis

Exeltis is a fast-growing division of the integrated health sciences group Insud Pharma. It boasts a leadership position in the Women's Health segment, and is constantly innovating and seeking new treatments and devices to improve women's health and wellbeing around the world. With a global footprint spanning over 40 countries, Exeltis has a team of more than 4,000 professionals supported by a global manufacturing network. Exeltis' overarching goal is to support and care for women throughout every stage of life. It offers an extensive portfolio of products to respond to women's needs in the areas of fertility, reproductive health, contraception, pregnancy, childbirth and menopause. In recent years, Exeltis has also diversified into Central Nervous System (CNS), Ophthalmology and Endocrinology.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications) and infectious diseases. The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through (i) the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through, e.g. systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases; and (ii) the co-development of a novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics technology with Accelerate Technologies Pte Ltd, commercialization arm of the Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

For more information about Aptorum Group, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of Aptorum Group.

This press release includes statements concerning Aptorum Group Limited and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Aptorum Group has based these forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding projected timelines for application submissions and trials, largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, the continued service and availability of key personnel, its ability to expand its product assortments by offering additional products for additional consumer segments, development results, the company’s anticipated growth strategies, anticipated trends and challenges in its business, and its expectations regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain, and the risks more fully described in Aptorum Group’s Form 20-F and other filings that Aptorum Group may make with the SEC in the future, as well as the prospectus that received the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers visa n°20-352 on 16 July 2020.

As a result, the projections included in such forward-looking statements are subject to change and actual results may differ materially from those described herein. Aptorum Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) n°2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 as amended by Regulations Delegated (EU) n°2019/980 of 14 March 2019 and n°2019/979 of 14 March 2019.

This press release is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind.

1 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002937819303850

2 https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/endometriosis/treatment/