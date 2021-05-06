U.S. Coast Guard Renews Partnership with Palantir to Fight COVID-19

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced the U.S. Coast Guard has extended its commitment to use Palantir’s software to help it respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coast Guard has been using Palantir’s software since April 2020 as the data management, analytics, and operations tool for its response to the pandemic. This contract renewal has a base value of $6.25 million and a potential total amount of $11.25 million for nine months.

Palantir’s software enables centralized collaboration of workspaces across the country, offering real-time visibility into critical data for Coast Guard members anywhere, across ranks, to make informed and risk-based decisions. The Coast Guard will continue to use Palantir to create a common operating picture and help determine resource allocation, including vaccines, to best respond to the pandemic and enhance readiness.

The Coast Guard announced on April 21 that it had fully vaccinated over 50% of its members since its vaccination campaign began only four months ago.

“Palantir is proud to help enhance Coast Guard readiness, and keep their staff and families safe. We look forward to continuing to provide the Coast Guard with the very best technology to help them ensure our Nation's maritime safety and security,” said Doug Philippone, Palantir’s Global Defense Lead.

Palantir has played a key role in mitigating the global COVID-19 pandemic, supporting more than 100 organizations in their response to the pandemic, including across the U.S. government and military. At the Coast Guard, Palantir's software has enabled operational management of the pandemic response, including collaborative logistics planning, vaccine distribution and inventory tracking, and centralized field reporting.

