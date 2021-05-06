Shenkman Capital Raises Over $325 Million for Tactical Credit Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shenkman Capital Management, Inc. (“Shenkman”), a leading asset manager exclusively focused on the leveraged credit markets, today announced the successful close of the Shenkman Tactical Credit Fund LP (the “Fund”), its inaugural drawdown vehicle, with capital commitments of over $325 million. The Fund received strong support from a global investor base comprised of a broad cross section of new institutional and high-net-worth investors as well as existing Shenkman clients.

The Fund’s value-oriented strategy seeks to generate equity-like returns through predictable income and capital appreciation by targeting a wide range of idiosyncratic investment opportunities across the corporate credit spectrum, including underfollowed, mispriced securities, industry dislocations and restructurings. The Fund’s drawdown structure enables it to capitalize on episodic volatility while maintaining downside protection, as well as make investments with longer time horizons over the course of the credit cycle.

Justin Slatky, Chief Investment Officer of Shenkman, said, “ We are thrilled with the reception for Shenkman’s debut drawdown vehicle, which complements our traditional business lines and adds to a growing alternatives franchise alongside our opportunistic credit strategies. By applying Shenkman’s process driven, disciplined approach honed over 35 years of investing in the leveraged credit markets, we believe the Fund is well positioned to take advantage of shorter, more frequent downturns and deliver strong risk-adjusted returns less correlated to the high yield market. We deeply appreciate the confidence of our clients, extend a warm welcome to our new investors, and look forward to a successful partnership.”

The Fund, which is co-managed by Mr. Slatky and Ned Oakley, Portfolio Manager – Opportunistic Credit, leverages Shenkman’s established high yield platform and seasoned 20-member research team focused solely on fundamental credit analysis across the entire capital structure.

About Shenkman

Shenkman Capital Management, Inc. ("Shenkman") is an independently owned traditional and alternative credit manager, founded and registered as an investment adviser with the SEC in 1985. Over the past 35 years, Shenkman has focused on the leveraged finance markets, earning a reputation as a pioneer in the asset class as well as an early practitioner of credit research analytics. We seek to be a world leader in the research and management of leveraged finance investments for institutional and high-net-worth investors. The Shenkman Group of Companies manages approximately $28.5 billion of assets* for a predominantly institutional client base, with offices located in New York, NY, Stamford, CT, and London, UK. For more information, please visit www.shenkmancapital.com, or our LinkedIn.

*The Shenkman Group of Companies’ AUM represents $26.0 billion managed by Shenkman Capital Management, Inc. and $2.5 billion managed by Romark Credit Advisors LP and its relying advisors.

