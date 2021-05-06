Avivagen Continues Market Growth with New Customer Win in Western Mexico

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhances feed intake and supports immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce it has finalized an introductory order of OxC-betaTM Livestock for use in Western Mexico. The order, which was received by Meyenberg International Group, Avivagen’s consultant in Mexico, is with an entrepreneur based in the region who plans to work with Meyenberg International Group to distribute the product to the numerous dairy farms throughout the region.

The initial 200 kg order is similar in size to past introductory customer orders, many of whom later become repeat customers at larger quantities.

“We are making great strides in the Mexican feed production market, and today’s new customer order reflects the continued growth in demand for OxC-betaTM Livestock in new regions throughout the country,” said Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen Inc. “We’re very excited about the growth potential with this customer, and by the fact that word is spreading across the country about the effectiveness of OxC-betaTM Livestock as a highly effective alternative to antibiotics for dairy producers.”

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Brazil, Australia and Malaysia.

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta™ Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

