Production Expediting Technologies (PRODx) Announces Strategic Partnership with Paperless Parts

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Production Expediting Technologies LLC (PRODxSM), the manufacturing technology startup founded in 2020 to serve OEM buyers’ ultra-urgent needs for production volumes of precision machined components, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Paperless Parts for the use of their digital quoting, viewing, and secure communications tool. Paperless Parts is the world’s premier Sales and Quoting Platform for Manufacturing. The partnership will provide critical quoting capabilities and secure communication tools to PRODx and its U.S.-based network of hyper-capable, hyper-qualified contract machining partners through Paperless Parts’ secure, cloud-based platform, allowing partners to price jobs faster and more consistently, and better serve customers with critical and urgent machined part needs. The partnership will be recognized with ‘Powered by Paperless’ branding on the PRODx web and printed materials.

The Global Manufacturing Crisis of COVID-19 Inspired Revolutionary Thinking

The COVID-19 pandemic and the manufacturing crisis it caused laid bare the fragility of global supply chains and manufacturers’ challenges reacting to demand spikes and supplier disruptions. With that inspiration, PRODx, conceived as Global Manufacturing’s 9-1-1SM, created a network of hyper-capable, hyper-qualified contract machining partners across the U.S. to provide a ‘practically guaranteed’ solution to OEM buyers’ ultra-urgent need for production volumes of precision machined components. A production capability that robust and responsive requires that the front end of its process—the review and quoting of needed parts—be enabled by the very best possible enterprise-grade technology available to do so quickly, thoroughly, and securely: Paperless Parts.

PRODx is Excited to Leverage Paperless Parts’ Revolutionary Quoting Software

With the vision of serving OEM buyers and their suppliers with ultra-urgent, hair-on-fire precision parts needs at production volumes, minutes and hours matter, and the more quickly a manufacturer can quote a job the more likely their bid will be successful and the customer’s problem solved. Paperless Parts, with its ITAR-compliant Paperless QuotingTM product, brings to bear on the problem the most advanced geometry engine, easy-to-use pricing tools, and a modern customer experience platform. Further, its Paperless ViewingTM product provides the ideal mechanism to securely share, communicate, and collaborate in real time among PRODx’s geographically dispersed contract machining partner network.

“Paperless Parts has created an unbelievably powerful, useful, and effective platform for individual contract machining partners to analyze and quote precision parts needs, for PRODx and its partners to securely communicate and collaborate, and for PRODx partners to share quotes with PRODx. Getting quoting correct on the front end of a customer relationship and manufacturing process makes all the difference,” says Bill Berrien, Founder of PRODx.

Berrien continues, “A key intent of PRODx is to differentiate its business model and its contract machining partners based on their investment in capitalizing on the ‘digital thread’ running through manufacturing, understanding the data underpinning that thread, and connecting and exploiting that thread. As the global manufacturing world looks into this decade, there is going to be a step-function increase in the expectations placed on (and the opportunities offered to) contract manufactures - and Paperless Parts offers the leading position for exploiting that digital thread: Quoting and the textured digital understanding of a customer’s print and Request For Quote is fundamental to that goal of exploiting the digital thread and, frankly, no quoting product on the global market today provides as much value as Paperless Parts’ product does. We advocate Paperless Parts to each of our hyper-capable, hyper-qualified contract machining partners.”

“I am excited to support the PRODx mission of connecting U.S. manufacturers with buyers in urgent need. PRODx shares our values of supporting American manufacturers, solving critical supply chain issues, and driving supply chain efficiency and we are honored to be PRODx’s preferred platform for parts quoting and secure communications and collaboration between PRODx and its partners,” says Jason Ray, Co-Founder and CEO of Paperless Parts.

It is important to note, PRODx’s partners' intellectual property and confidential data (including machine and labor rates, projected manufacturing approaches, names of outside service providers and their prices) remain strictly confidential at all times and are not shared with PRODx.

As part of this strategic partnership, PRODx will enter a branding campaign on its literature “Powered by Paperless”.

About Paperless Parts

Paperless Parts is the secure, ITAR registered and compliant cloud-based platform that is revolutionizing manufacturing. The powerful geometric analysis engine unlocks hidden insights and enables job shop and contract manufacturers to modernize and grow their business by rapidly pinpointing manufacturability issues, creating quotes, and processing orders for additive manufacturing, sheet-metal fabrication, and CNC machining production processes. For more information, visit https://www.paperlessparts.com/.

About Production Expediting Technologies (PRODx)

PRODx, Global Manufacturing’s 9-1-1, is the 'Special Operations Command' of immediate-demand production parts for hair-on-fire OEM buyers and their suppliers. An invited network of hyper-qualified, hyper-capable, US-based contract machining companies with available capacity to deliver production part volumes (1,000-100,000 pieces) under the most urgent circumstances. Guaranteed. For more information, visit https://www.PRODx.tech/.