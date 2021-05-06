NationsBenefits Announces Partnership with SWORD Health to Launch an Innovative Virtual Physical Fitness Therapy Benefit for Medicare Advantage Plans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NationsBenefits®, a leading supplemental benefits company, announced today it has partnered with SWORD Health, a digital therapy provider, to launch an innovative supplemental benefit solution that pairs expert physical therapists with medical-grade wearable technology to deliver personalized treatment plans that are more effective, easier, and less expensive than traditional programs. This is the latest supplemental benefit in the company’s offering.

“A myriad of studies prove that regular physical activity and exercise for older adults improve mental and physical health,” said Glenn M. Parker, M.D., Founder and CEO of NationsBenefits. “Helping inactive members become more active helps them maintain their independence as they age. This innovative virtual physical fitness therapy benefit offers health plans a new way of giving their members additional choice and flexibility for tailored exercise programs that can fit into their lives by meeting them where they are.”

Millions of adults aged 50 or older are inactive, and many are limited in their capacity for exercise due to underlying health conditions like chronic pain, injury, arthritis, diabetes, and heart or respiratory disease. Inactivity will not only keep them from benefiting from the effects of exercise, but also accelerate irreversible losses in strength and mobility associated with aging.

The virtual physical fitness therapy benefit administered by NationsBenefits offers health plans a personalized solution delivered at scale. Plan members can now receive holistic care programs that include exercise, education, and behavioral coaching at home, digitally. A physical therapist is involved every step of the way, ensuring programs are tailored to specific member needs and goals and adapted as they progress. This is the key to independence, fitness, and health and wellness. For members who need help managing pain, the virtual physical fitness therapy benefit is a safer alternative without the risks of opioid use, e.g., substance use disorder, overdose, and withdrawal symptoms.

“Physical activity and musculoskeletal care are extremely important to overall health, particularly in senior populations,” said Virgílio Bento, Founder, and CEO of SWORD Health. “We are excited to partner with NationsBenefits to bring clinical-grade virtual care into the homes of Medicare Advantage members. Together we will help seniors lead a more active life, reduce chronic pain, prevent falls, and transition away from opioids.”

Members will receive evidence-based exercise programs managed by physical therapists, along with educational articles developed and curated by SWORD Health’s clinical team and a cognitive behavioral therapy program designed by psychiatrists and psychologists. Together, these components are proven to drive results, improve mobility, reduce pain, and impact anxiety, depression, and fear-avoidant behaviors with long-lasting results. It can also deliver value for health plans through improvements in key performance metrics, such as avoidable hospital admission and readmissions, increased mobility, the total cost of care, member satisfaction, and fall prevention.

This benefit may be offered as an additional supplemental benefit, for an entire member population, in conjunction with an existing fitness benefit, or a targeted benefit. Enhancing a health plan’s supplemental benefits program starts with a consultative discussion.

NationsBenefits is committed to improving the overall health of its customers and maximizing the quality of care and health outcomes for more than 20 million members in the U.S.

About NationsBenefits

NationsBenefits® provides managed care organizations with customizable healthcare solutions designed to help members achieve a better quality of life through a diverse offering of supplemental benefits. Our continuum of care, exceptional service delivery, and technological innovations include a growing suite of benefit offerings aimed at driving growth, improving outcomes, reducing costs, and delighting members. We are proud to provide solutions in hearing and over-the-counter (OTC) management services, and we offer personalized benefit programs that promote independence, health, and well-being for those who are aging in place. We also offer sales support and related services for Medicare Advantage plans. For more information, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About SWORD Health

SWORD Health is the world’s fastest-growing virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider on a mission to free two billion people from chronic and post-surgical pain. The company’s clinical-grade virtual therapy platform pairs expert physical therapists with FDA-listed wearable technology to deliver a personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier, and less expensive than traditional physical therapy. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home without resorting to imaging, surgeries, or opioids. Since launching in 2014, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems, and employers in the U.S, Europe, and Australia to make quality physical therapy more accessible to everyone.