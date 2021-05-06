Cubic and Rogue Valley Transportation District Introduce Fare Capping in Launch of Umo Pass Platform

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and the Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) are launching Umo Pass, enabling RVTD riders to seamlessly pay for trips through a single fare payment system on the 30 buses of RVTD’s transit systems. The contract is a renewal of the current transit fare payment, TouchPass, which transitioned to Umo Pass in April 2021.

RVTD launched TouchPass five years ago. With the transition from TouchPass to Umo Pass, RVTD is now the longest running Umo client and the first renewal contract for the platform. Under a renewed service agreement with Cubic, RVTD is expanding the features that Umo Pass will provide to Rogue Valley riders.

“The successful partnership between Rogue Valley and Cubic is a testament to how transit agencies and industry partners both benefit from the power of continuous innovation enabled by the software-as-a-service approach Umo Pass brings to the industry,” said Boris Karsch, senior product unit director, Umo Pass at Cubic Transportation Systems. “We value how customers like RVTD influence our product direction. Our customers and their riders benefit from increasingly richer functionality and operational efficacy, which we co-create together.”

Umo Pass enables RVTD to introduce fare capping and stored value features. RVTD passengers load money, known as stored value and as low as $5 at a time, into their Umo Pass accounts to pay as they ride. Once users have paid the daily or monthly cap, they will not pay for any additional rides that day or month. Unlike a traditional pass, if passengers ride less than the daily or monthly cap, they are only charged for fares used.

“Umo Pass allows RVTD to bring exciting new fare payment options to our passengers. With stored value and fare capping we can offer our passengers equitable and financially flexible options to pay for fare,” said Edem Gomez, passenger programs specialist, Rogue Valley Transportation District.

Umo Pass makes it easier for riders to pay through various touchless options, including both electronic payment and cash. RVTD transit riders can download the Umo Mobility app on their smartphones to start loading fare value. Umo Pass cards will also be available for free if riders choose to load the card with stored value, while supplies last. Riders can still use TouchPass cards and current fare products.

“Umo Pass offers Rogue Valley riders a simple and affordable way to ride with RVTD. No need to purchase a pass up-front,” said Paige West, planning and strategic programs manager, Rogue Valley Transportation District.

RVTD will utilize the Umo Pass platform for the cities of Medford, Ashland, White City, Phoenix, Talent, Jacksonville and Central Point, Oregon. To learn more, please visit rvtd.org/umopass.

