Manifest and Fly Louie to Offer Private Air Charter Services

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manifest, the exclusive, chapter-based lifestyle and travel club that provides custom-crafted getaways to unique destinations within the U.S. paired with private air service, announced today a strategic partnership with Fly Louie, a nationwide alliance of roughly 200 private air charter operators, to offer private charter service options via the Manifest website. Quotes for charter flights will be available to both Manifest members and non-members and will offer the most competitive pricing in the industry.

“As leisure travel returns post-COVID, we are continuing to see incredible demand for private air charter services and wanted to expand this option beyond just Manifest Members, but to the broader market looking for private charters,” said Dan Cohn, Vice President of Corporate Strategy for Manifest. “Partnering with Fly Louie will allow us to offer the most competitive pricing in the industry, while still maintaining Manifest’s stringent safety and service standards.”

Effective immediately, travelers will be able to visit a dedicated page on the Manifest website and request a quote for a private charter to and from destinations nationwide and internationally. Manifest will work behind the scenes with Fly Louie to send the request to Fly Louie’s network of 200 Part 135 charter operators and brokers, returning a competitive quote within 24 hours. If the quote is accepted, Manifest and Fly Louie will handle all logistics and specifics of the flight. All of the charter operators within the Fly Louie Alliance that operate flights on behalf of Manifest will be held to stringent safety standards and each flight will operate with two pilots. There are more than 1,700 aircraft available for charter in the Fly Louie Alliance network, making it easy to find travelers the right aircraft at the right price on demand.

“Fly Louie is thrilled to be the official private air charter partner for Manifest,” said Julia Takeda, CEO of Fly Louie. “Like Fly Louie, Manifest is changing the way people access high quality travel experiences. The Fly Louie Alliance network is well-positioned to provide Manifest and their members with excellent service, safety, and a wide variety of private aircraft to meet the unique needs of each traveler every time.”

In addition to offering charter services for all travelers, Manifest has club “chapters” that are geo-located in the top 50 to 60 U.S. markets. Current chapters include Denver, San Jose, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Diego and Phoenix with additional chapters to be launched later this year. Each chapter begins with limited memberships of only 175 members. Members pay annual dues of $2,500, which provides access to Manifest’s exclusive members-only experiences with private air service included. Those interested can join a waitlist in each of the future chapters for a refundable $500 fee.

During the first year, Manifest will offer members one experience per week in a combination of three-, four-, six- and seven-day trips. Members can invite up to three guests per trip and most trips will have between four and eight people. The experiences will range in price depending on the activity, location and length of stay. Manifest designs, curates and manages all the logistical components of each experience.

About Manifest

Based in Denver, Colorado, and founded by Jeff Potter, the former CEO of Frontier Airlines, Exclusive Resorts and Surf Air, Manifest is an exclusive, chapter-based lifestyle and travel club that provides custom-crafted getaways to unique destinations within the U.S., removing the hassle of typical travel by providing private air service. Currently, Manifest has chapters in Denver, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles Basin, Santa Barbara, San Diego and Phoenix with additional chapters to follow. For more information, visit www.manifestescapes.com.

About Fly Louie

Fly Louie launched in 2017 with the goal of matching underutilized aircraft with destinations and travelers in need of more air service. In September 2019, Fly Louie established the Fly Louie Alliance, a network of independent charter operators and Preferred FBO and Vendor partners. In a year and a half, the Alliance has the largest fleet cooperative in America with a robust membership of roughly 200 operators that manage 1,700+ aircraft. With the strength of scale, Fly Louie works with leading private aviation businesses to deliver massive cost savings, crew travel solutions and fleet efficiencies to better compete against the larger players in aviation. For more information, visit www.flylouie.com.