Pliant Raises $10M in Series-A Funding

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pliant, the leader in IT Automation and Orchestration, today announced that it has secured $10 million in Series-A financing led by Osage Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Gutbrain Ventures, VT Technology Ventures, Timothy McSweeney, BrightCap Ventures, Newfund Capital, Azure Capital Partners, NewStack Ventures, and Leading Edge Ventures. As part of this financing, Osage Venture Partners Managing Partner Robert Adelson has joined the Pliant Board of Directors.

The new funding will be used to invest in Pliant’s go-to-market operations spanning sales, marketing, alliances, and customer success, as well as development initiatives in support of the company’s product roadmap.

Pliant’s highly scalable and flexible automation technology enables organizations to accelerate otherwise manual and time-consuming functions. From simple and secure low-code automated actions, to highly complex cross-domain, cross-platform orchestration, Pliant aggregates and consolidates automated workflows into one powerful unified platform. Out-of-the-box solutions in areas such as ITSM orchestration, Kubernetes management, and user onboarding deliver near-immediate ROI for customers, while Pliant’s flexible architecture provides organizations with options for continual improvements to operational cost control, time to value, worker offload, and more.

“ Customer centricity is a differentiator for us,” said Nick Sabian, CMO and CRO at WhyFly, a Pliant customer. “ Pliant has allowed us to measurably improve the onboarding experience, while at the same time freeing up internal resources. We looked at numerous vendors before choosing Pliant; the combination of their low-code approach, flexible API integration, and unique ability to orchestrate various workflows were unmatched. We consider Pliant a strategic partner in our efforts to improve user experience through automation.”

“ The Pliant IT Automation and Orchestration Platform delivers highly differentiated solutions in an exciting and rapidly growing space,” said Robert Adelson, Managing Partner of Osage Venture Partners. “ We are very impressed by the company’s proven ability to deliver meaningful value to leading brands in such a short period of time.”

Since launching, Pliant has overachieved targets and onboarded dozens of customers to its platform. This traction, together with this new funding, will serve to accelerate momentum, delivering increased value to new and existing customers alike.

“ I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of the Osage Venture Partners family,” said Vess Bakalov, Founder and CEO of Pliant. “ We have built a strong business with a small, dedicated, and driven team. In the last year alone, we have made incredible progress in product development, new customer acquisition, and customer success. This investment will help us staff up to accelerate a new phase of rapid growth.”

About Pliant

Modern business requires a fundamental shift in the way IT organizations deploy and manage technology. The rapid change and complexity of today’s infrastructure demands solutions that are easy to use, reduce human error, and ensure compliance. The Pliant Automation & Orchestration Platform simplifies how operations and engineering organizations build, deploy, and unify automation. By transforming API code into low-code building blocks, Pliant simplifies, streamlines, and secures the communication between mission-critical platforms, services, and applications.

For more information, please visit Pliant.io.