Hood® Milk and Museum of Science, Boston Partner to Celebrate the Science of Light

LYNNFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hood®, a leading provider of quality dairy and non-dairy products, today announced a partnership with the Museum of Science, Boston, to offer family-friendly science experiments that focus on the Science of Light. Known for a 175-year history of dairy innovation and a commitment to quality, Hood introduced a new look this year to its LightBlock Bottle® to protect milk from light, which can cause milk to oxidize, changing the taste of the milk. The recently repackaged LightBlock Bottle blocks more light, which protects milk and helps maintain its fresh taste. Hood is also partnering with mom and actress Melissa Rauch, best known for her role as beloved scientist Bernadette on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, to highlight the benefits of Hood’s LightBlock Bottle.

“ Hood is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year, and enhancing our LightBlock Bottle technology to provide even greater protection of our milk is a great way to mark Hood’s long-standing commitment to quality and innovation,” said Chris Ross, Senior Vice President of Marketing and R&D at Hood. “ Hood has seen increased demand for white milk and will continue to invest in maintaining the highest standards for our products.”

Hood Milk is sponsoring at-home experiments, in-person demonstrations at the Museum of Science, and virtual livestreams created by the Museum of Science to demonstrate the effects of both natural and artificial light on various materials. The experiments can be found on Hood’s website at https://www.hoodmilk.hood.com and can be conducted at home using common household items. On Saturday, May 15, the Museum of Science will offer live demonstrations of the “Science of Light” experiments, and Hood will be on-site to give away kits with all the materials needed to conduct the experiments at home. Additionally, the demonstrations will be live streamed via the Museum of Science’s Facebook account (@museumofscience) and on YouTube at http://youtube.com/user/BostonMOS/ to make this exciting content broadly accessible.

“ What better way to spark interest in how science and technology impact our daily lives than with fun, accessible science experiments developed in partnership by the Museum of Science and Hood, two iconic Boston household names,” said Tim Ritchie, President of the Museum of Science. “ The ‘Science of Light’ experiments engage audiences - at home or online - to explore the properties of light and how it affects our food. At-home science experiments like these are critical for young minds and make science accessible, educational, and fun for all. ”

The Museum of Science will offer two live demonstrations of the "Science of Light” experiments on Saturday, May 15th. Demonstration tickets may be secured online and are free of charge with the purchase of a Museum Exhibit Halls timed ticket. For more information, please visit https://www.mos.org/visit/admission. To find the Science of Light experiment instructions to conduct with your family, visit www.hoodmilk.hood.com.

Mom, actress and former TV scientist Melissa Rauch is working with Hood to help spread the word about the benefits of Hood’s LightBlock Bottle and encourage families to try the Hood/Museum of Science, Boston experiments at home.

“ As a mom of young children, I want to nourish my kids with food and beverages that help them thrive, and also taste delicious,” said Melissa Rauch, actress and Hood science program ambassador. “ Hood knows that every glass and every drop of milk matters to families, so they protect their milk from the moment it leaves their hands to the moment it enters the fridge. The LightBlock Bottle is a signal of quality for me, and now it’s a fun way to help my kids learn a little bit about science together.”

ABOUT HP HOOD LLC

Founded in 1846, today Hood is one of the largest food and beverage manufacturers in the United States. For 175 years, the name Hood has been synonymous with fresh, quality products that taste great. Hood’s portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood®, Simply Smart® Milk, Heluva Good!®, Planet Oat®, LACTAID®, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze®, Hershey’s Milk & Milkshakes, and more. For more information, please visit Hood.com.

ABOUT MOS

Among the world's largest science centers, the Museum of Science engages over one million people per year to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through online and place-based interactive exhibits and programs. Nearly an additional 2 million people experience the Museum annually through touring exhibitions, traveling programs, planetarium productions and preK-8 EiE® STEM curricula through the William and Charlotte Bloomberg Science Education Center. Established in 1830, the Museum is home to such iconic exhibits as the Thompson Theater of Electricity, the Charles Hayden Planetarium, and the Mugar Omni Theater. The Museum influences formal and informal STEM education through research and national advocacy, as a strong community partner and loyal educator resource, and as a leader in universal design, developing exhibits and programming accessible to all. Learn more at https://www.mos.org.