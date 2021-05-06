Primoris Services Corporation Announces More than $525 Million in Q1 Utilities Segment Contracts

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced the award, renewal or extension of 15 multi-year contracts with a combined estimated value over $525 million. The contracts were secured by the Company’s Utilities Segment.

The new contracts include a $60 million, five-year MSA agreement to install aerial and underground fiber-optic cable in the Gulf Coast region in conjunction with the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. This project, which will provide telecommunications service to underserved communities, will begin in the second quarter of 2021.

Additional Utilities contracts awarded during the first quarter included:

A five-year MSA agreement for replacement of existing natural gas distribution systems in the Midwest. This work began during the quarter and will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

A two-year MSA agreement for installation of new natural gas distribution residential and commercial services in the Western region of the United States. This work began during the quarter and will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

A three-year MSA agreement for system electric overhead and underground distribution construction, grid modernization, maintenance and emergency restoration services in the Gulf Coast area. The work has started with scheduled completion in fourth quarter of 2023.

