MetroNet and City of Bryan Announce Partnership to Build 100% Fiber Optic Network

BRYAN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetroNet and the City of Bryan recently announced that MetroNet will be bringing its 100 percent fiber optic internet, TV and phone to businesses and residents within the City of Bryan. The City of Bryan is the first Texas market that MetroNet will partner with. MetroNet will fully fund the construction of their 100 percent fiber optic network in Bryan, providing residents and businesses with symmetrical, Gigabit speed internet service.

“As our city continues to grow, it is highly beneficial for residents and businesses to have choices for accessing fast, reliable, and affordable internet, TV and phone services,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson. “This tremendous investment by MetroNet will make unprecedented capabilities available to everyone who lives, works and visits our city, giving Bryan the infrastructure and competitive edge needed to attract and grow business and high‐wage jobs. Beyond television and telephone services to residents and businesses, this ultrafast internet will also support teleworking and distance learning and be a vital connection to the internet for our residents.”

MetroNet is bridging the digital divide as one of the fastest-growing providers of fiber optic high-speed broadband services in the nation and is known for its superior customer service provided through a strong local presence. MetroNet delivers affordable, symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gigabits with no long-term contracts to homes and businesses in underserved communities in America. The company expects its network to be available to over 1 million residential households and business locations in the near term, bringing competition for these services to hundreds of communities.

“We are fortunate that states such as Indiana, Minnesota, Florida, North Carolina and now Texas, MetroNet’s 11th state, are partnering with us to future-proof their cities, create growth and foster economic development opportunities,” said John Cinelli, MetroNet President & CEO. “We are excited to have Bryan invite us into our first Texas market and are thankful for the support and leadership of Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan and his extraordinary team.”

Cinelli expects construction to begin this fall, with the first customers coming online in the spring of 2022.

Residents and businesses that are interested in MetroNet services may soon visit construction.metronetinc.com to indicate their interest and to receive updates on construction. MetroNet will establish a retail storefront located in Bryan, Texas for customers to have direct access to customer service and sales. Customers will be able to visit the store to speak with customer service representatives and sign-up for services.

In new MetroNet markets, residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting and the company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. MetroNet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

Additionally, MetroNet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals, and service technicians to support the Bryan area. For those interested in joining the MetroNet team, visit metronetinc.com/careers to search available positions and submit applications.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is a 100 percent Fiber Optic Company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 100 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. In 2020, MetroNet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com.

About City of Bryan:

The City of Bryan, Texas is a growing community of 90,000 located in the heart of the Texas Triangle, within easy driving distance of Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas. Bryan is a community rich in history and culture with a vibrant downtown, bustling arts scene and award-winning school district. Bryan is home to the Texas A&M University Health Science Center and the Texas A&M University RELLIS Campus. As a family-friendly community with strong business support, Bryan is the epitome of “The Good Life, Texas Style.” Find out more at www.bryantx.gov.