JPA Health Awarded GSA Contract for Public Relations Services

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JPA Health, a full-service agency specializing in public relations, marketing and advocacy, announced today that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has approved the agency as a GSA Schedule contractor (contract number: 47QRAA21D0042). As a woman-owned small business, JPA Health is poised to support government health initiatives with strategic, integrated and effective communications.

“Public health – and the critical role of tailored health communications to improve population health outcomes – is currently front and center with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Karen Goldstein, MPH, senior vice president at JPA Health. “Our experienced team brings a passion for preventing disease, reducing disparities, and improving people’s health along with a proven ability to apply best practices in communications and healthcare marketing.”

Through GSA Advantage!, the GSA schedule will give U.S. government agencies direct and fast access to JPA Health’s communication services. The completion of the GSA schedule is the latest accomplishment for JPA Health, highlighting the team’s dedication to providing strategic health communications to a wide range of stakeholders.

“We are pleased to be awarded a five-year multiple award schedule and look forward to continue sharing our expertise in public health communications with federal government clients,” said Carrie Jones, principal of JPA Health. “We’ve had a relationship with the federal government for a decade and are thrilled for the opportunity to expand our current portfolio.”

The GSA process identifies companies that meet the government’s rigorous standards and establishes long-term, government-wide contracts, placing the potential vendors on its GSA Schedule. Most departments and agencies of the federal government prefer to select services that have been vetted and secured through the GSA Schedule.

Learn more about JPA’s Government Services.

About JPA Health

JPA Health is an independent, full-service agency. Our exclusive focus on health means that our life science, nonprofit and federal clients can count on a team with experience and perspective to deliver results. At JPA, we share our clients’ commitment to improving and protecting lives. This ideology inspires our work. It pushes us to combine data and heart to go deeper and see beyond the obvious. We invite you to learn more by contacting one of our offices: Washington, DC, Boston, and London.

About GSA

GSA provides centralized procurement for the federal government, managing a nationwide real estate portfolio of more than 370 million rentable square feet and overseeing approximately $68 billion in annual contracts. GSA’s mission is to deliver the best value in real estate, acquisition, and technology services across government, in support of the Biden-Harris administration’s priorities. For more information, visit: www.gsa.gov and follow us at @USGSA.