Monroe Capital Becomes United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment Signatory

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (“PRI”) as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance (“ESG”) principles.

The PRI works to understand the investment implications of ESG factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 3,900 signatories, managing over $103 trillion AUM.

“Monroe Capital is proud to become a signatory of the UN-supported PRI. This establishes the firm’s goal to be a leader in responsible investing within the private credit markets,” said Chris Lund, Assistant Portfolio Manager, Monroe Capital. “As a new signatory, the firm will continue to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and utilizing responsible investment practices to help create a better world.”

“We are committed to applying these principles across every phase of the firm’s investment process including origination, underwriting, monitoring, and middle and back-office operations,” said Ted Koenig, President & CEO of Monroe Capital. “We encourage the same in businesses we invest in and believe that responsible, sustainability-driven investing is not only good for our business and our investors, but can be a catalyst in helping to tackle some of the largest challenges facing our society.”

This action follows Monroe’s 2019 commitment to participate in the UN Global Compact, which requires participants to abide by ten principles in four categories: Human Rights, Sustainability, Labor and Anti-Corruption. Combined with the UN PRI, commitments to these frameworks create a clear pathway for Monroe to continue operating as a leading corporate, global citizen while enhancing its efforts to integrate ESG factors throughout the investment process.

Fiona Reynolds, CEO of the PRI, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Monroe Capital as a PRI signatory. Asset managers such as Monroe Capital play an important role in sustainable investing by incorporating ESG factors into their investment strategy and ownership decisions. We look forward to working with the team.”

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2020 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2020 Lender of the Year, and 2020 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2020 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year; and Global M&A Network as the 2020 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.