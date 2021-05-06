MANSCAPED™ Launches The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Electric Trimmer

Featuring the technology you trust and new features our engineers obsessed over, The Lawn Mower 4.0 is the ultimate, ultra-premium device for below-the-waist trimming. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s a whole new balls game. Today, the world leader and category creator of men’s below-the-waist grooming, MANSCAPED™, announces the launch of The Lawn Mower® 4.0 electric trimmer. Expertly designed for groin and body grooming, the fourth-generation model of the brand's top-selling tool is elevated in all the right ways, and now available throughout North America.

“We obsessively engineered The Lawn Mower 4.0 by focusing on intelligent functionality and an incredibly comfortable grooming experience,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. “As a trained technician myself, I am blown away by how well our proven product attributes and new upgrades come together to make this the ultimate groin and body trimmer on the market. It’s truly one-of-a-kind.”

After vigorous research, development, testing and, of course, customer listening, the highly anticipated below-the-waist trimmer is a sight to see...and a tool to try. The premium device maintains the capabilities of its predecessor while boasting a slew of state-of-the-art standouts.

Our Proven Features:

SkinSafe® technology reduces the risk of nicks, snags and tugs

Powerful 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology

Rechargeable 600mA li-ion battery

Waterproof for convenient wet or dry operation

New Enhancements:

Wireless charging system that uses electromagnetic induction

4000k LED spotlight with diffuser, so you can see where you’re trimming

Cutting-edge ceramic blade to help reduce grooming accidents

Adjustable trimming guard sizes 1 to 4, with 3, 6, 10, or 13mm settings

Modern two-toned black finish

The Lawn Mower 4.0 by MANSCAPED is currently available in the United States and Canada with international rollout soon to follow. Consumers can purchase the product exclusively on manscaped.com for $89.99 USD and $149.99 CAD. So, say hello to an even more buzzworthy grooming routine ― and the best version of yourself.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist, trusted by over 2 million men worldwide. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple, effective, and elevated male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.