K Health and Baltimore City Public Schools Partner to Bring Free Healthcare to Families for the Remainder of the School Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K Health, the data-driven digital primary care system, announced today its partnership with Baltimore City Public Schools, one of Maryland’s largest school districts, to provide free remote health services to 80,000 students and their families in Baltimore. The program, which kicked off March 2, gives students, teachers and families unlimited access to K Health’s adult and pediatric primary care offerings, ensuring they have the opportunity to utilize vital virtual care.

Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, families across the country continue to need better access to healthcare. Many busy parents are struggling to keep up with the demands of work and childcare, increasing the stress already brought on by a global pandemic. K Health is working hard to relieve the burden of healthcare by having reliable and accurate virtual care immediately available for K-12 students, their parents and caregivers, so that students receive the medical attention they need, whether in school or at home.

In a family survey administered by the Baltimore City Public Schools in summer 2020, 74% of parents noted that their child’s physical health is of most importance to them. However complications due to COVID-19 have prevented many from seeking medical care. K Health’s remote primary care is designed to remove the barriers restricting families’ ability to afford and find quality doctors.

“ The health and safety of our students is our top priority and we’re always looking for ways to enhance our community,” said Dr. Sonja Santelises, CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools. “ We are thrilled to partner with K Health to bring respite to frustrated parents and allow a more cohesive flow to managing healthcare as we learn online and integrate back into the in-person learning.”

“ I’ve seen firsthand how lack of access to high quality and immediate healthcare has impacted our communities. The situation has only become more challenging with the onset of the pandemic,” said Dr. David Shafran, a lead pediatrician for K Health. “ I joined K Health because I saw an opportunity to administer care in a new way and reach more people than ever. With this partnership in Baltimore, parents will be able to get important health information and care for their children for free and from their smartphone, something that’s needed now more than ever.”

All families in the Baltimore City Public Schools district have been able to use K Health’s remote primary care solution for adults and children. Through K For Parents, if students aren’t feeling well, parents can input their child’s symptoms to access health information. They can then connect with a doctor, if needed, who can provide guidance, reassurance and clear next steps. For most conditions, K’s doctors can diagnose and provide a treatment recommendation and plan, including prescriptions as needed.

​Jazmyn Hudson, Community School Coordinator at Northwood Elementary School, said, “ I am excited about the partnership because it helps me get free affordable quality healthcare right from my pocket.” Hundreds of adults like her have accessed doctors through K Health over the past few weeks as the partnership kicked off.

About Baltimore City Public Schools

Serving 80,000 students, Baltimore City Public Schools is committed to providing a world-class education through the Blueprint for Success, which addresses the critical areas of student wholeness, literacy, and staff leadership. The goal of City Schools is to create learning communities where our students will learn, grow, and graduate from our high schools college and career ready, and equipped to succeed wherever their life may take them.

About K Health

K Health, headquartered in New York, is the digital healthcare company on a mission to use the power of shared knowledge to get everyone access to better, affordable healthcare—whenever, wherever they need it. K Health is a free tool that uses AI to help people understand how doctors diagnose and treat those with similar symptoms and conditions (aka “People Like Me”). Its data-driven platform consolidates the knowledge of thousands of doctors and billions of clinical data insights to get people trusted information and treatment. K Health also offers the option to chat with a doctor without insurance for less than a copay. K Health treats almost all primary care conditions, as well as anxiety and depression, and offers customizable treatment plans and prescriptions.

Frequently the #1 downloaded app in the App Store’s medical category, K Health is available in all 50 states and has helped over 4 million people get access to higher quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit www.khealth.com.