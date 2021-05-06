Reservoir Signs Grammy-nominated, Multi-platinum Songwriter/Producer Marcus “MarcLo” Lomax to a Worldwide Publishing Deal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reservoir announces the signing of Grammy-nominated, multi-Platinum writer-producer Marcus Lomax, aka “MarcLo,” to a worldwide publishing deal. As a member of hit writing and production group The Monsters & Strangerz, Lomax notably served as one of the core collaborators on the 2018 global smash hit “The Middle,” by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey.

The Los Angeles-based Lomax is known for his wide range of writing and production skills across multiple genres. He has also collaborated with the likes of pop superstars Maroon 5 and 5 Seconds of Summer; EDM titan Zedd; country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris; and R&B hitmakers Jason Derulo and Chris Brown, among many others. Lomax has co-written and co-produced megahits such as the aforementioned “The Middle,” Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa’s “Prisoner,” and “Love You Different (feat. Beam)” from Justin Bieber’s #1 Billboard 200 album Justice.

On signing with Reservoir, Lomax says, “I am very excited to be starting this new chapter with Reservoir alongside Donna Caseine and the entire company globally. Bringing music to the world is such a huge collaborative process, and I could not be more thrilled about the talent, creativity, and expertise on my team.”

Reservoir EVP, Global Creative Director Donna Caseine adds, “The breadth of Marcus’ songwriting and production skills is undeniable and has rightfully earned him recognition by so many of today’s top acts. We are so impressed with his boundless talent and look forward to bringing all of his creative aspirations to life.”

This news comes following the announcement that Reservoir has entered into an agreement with Roth CH II (ROCC), a special purpose acquisition company, taking the first step toward becoming a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, the company has grown to represent over 130,000 copyrights and 26,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900, and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

Its publishing catalog includes historic pieces written and performed by greats like Billy Strayhorn, Hoagy Carmichael, and John Denver; the contemporary-classic catalogs of Sheryl Crow and Phantogram; and current award-winning hits performed by the likes of Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Cardi B and more. The company’s roster of active writers and producers includes the award-winning James Fauntleroy, Ali Tamposi, and Jamie Hartman, plus popular performing artists 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Migos’ Offset and Takeoff.

Reservoir’s collection of film music includes rights to scores created by award-winning composer-producer Hans Zimmer, as heard in the motion pictures The Lion King, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Gladiator, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and over 150 other titles.

The company also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.