Lime, a Division of Score Priority Corp., Furthers Algo Partnership With BestEx Research

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Score Priority Corp. (“Score Priority”), a financial services organization for the retail and institutional trading community, today announced the furthering of its existing partnership with BestEx Research, a provider of execution algorithms. Lime’s customers — including systematic traders, proprietary trading groups, asset managers, and other financial institutions — will have access to BestEx Research’s growing suite of equity execution algos, customized to fit their unique needs.

“We go much further than anyone else in minimizing execution slippage,” said Hitesh Mittal, Founder and CEO of BestEx Research. “Our order placement logic models the volatility, liquidity, spread and depth of each stock to maximize spread capture and minimize adverse selection and market impact. Unlike most brokers who offer heuristic-based algorithms, we build our algorithms using a systematic approach, backtesting them against months of tick data and refining them before they trade a single order."

BestEx Research’s in-house tech further empowers Lime’s clients to trade efficiently and anonymously across all major lit and dark venues. Combined with Lime’s low-latency trading infrastructure, the partnership signifies Lime’s emphasis on customization and innovation on behalf of systematic traders and the larger institutional trading community.

“I’ve worked with Hitesh for many years, and I know our collective objectives align in delivering high-quality products to the trading community,” Score Priority CEO Tony Huck said. “Our relationship with BestEx Research can only grow, as we continue to innovate, develop, and tailor the resources available to our clients.”

Since its acquisition by Score Priority at the end of 2020, Lime has grown its engineering team, proof of the firm’s dedication to investing in its technology as markets evolve.

About Lime, a Division of Score Priority Corporation

Lime, a division of Score Priority, offers institutional trading products and services to systematic traders, proprietary trading groups, asset managers, and other financial institutions. Score Priority is a SEC-registered broker-dealer; member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit https://lime.scorepriority.com/.

About BestEx Research

BestEx Research Group, LLC was founded in 2017 by a team of industry experts in computer science and systematic trading. BestEx Research is creating a new category of innovative, broker-neutral solutions that combine sophisticated execution algorithms with a user-friendly dashboard and transaction cost analysis for multiple asset classes. The cloud-based platform is the first independent algorithmic trading solution for equities, futures, and foreign exchange in all markets. BestEx Research algorithms are reducing trading costs for buy-side managers and providing sell-side firms a seamless trading solution for their clients. For more information on BestEx Research’s mission and products, or to request a product demo, please visit www.bestexresearch.com.