Veridium Partners with Jumio to Deliver Groundbreaking Biometric Identity Verification to Fight Fraud and Streamline Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) Initiatives

NEW YORK & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veridium’s vision of enabling security Trusted Digital Identities was further enhanced today after signing a strategic partnership agreement with Jumio, a leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions. This powerful partnership brings flexibility of choice and stronger security for eKYC (Know Your Customer) use cases, allowing organizations to apply industry-leading capabilities for facial, document and fingerprint biometric recognition for identity verification.

The joint solution builds on Veridium’s and Jumio’s core strengths to bring a combined multimodal biometric verification capability, providing flexibility of choice and increased levels of identity assurance to create a Trusted Digital Identity for user access to business-critical data, applications and systems.

“We are happy to partner with Veridium to offer a complete biometric identity verification solution for markets and industries where both technologies are mandated,” said Dean Hickman-Smith, chief revenue officer, Jumio.

“The combined strength of Jumio and Veridium delivers exceptional levels of identity assurance as well as performance through our combined multimodal biometric approach,” said Ismet Geri, CEO, Veridium. “Our groundbreaking solutions help prevent fraudulent system access saving organizations millions of dollars as well as meet regulatory compliance.”

Highlights of the Jumio/Veridium joint solution include:

Customer Identity Verification – Establish the true identity of your customers with facial and/or fingerprint biometrics. Leverage government documentation and/or national identity databases to securely, reliably and remotely identify individuals who wish to sign up for services in your organization.

– Establish the true identity of your customers with facial and/or fingerprint biometrics. Leverage government documentation and/or national identity databases to securely, reliably and remotely identify individuals who wish to sign up for services in your organization. Workplace Identity Verification – Verify the identity of your remote employees through government documentation and/or national identity database checks. Mitigate against fraudulent system access by creating Trusted Digital Identities through remote and secure Know Your Employee services.

– Verify the identity of your remote employees through government documentation and/or national identity database checks. Mitigate against fraudulent system access by creating Trusted Digital Identities through remote and secure Know Your Employee services. Flexible Configuration – This combined solution provides capabilities to identify individuals securely and remotely through a combination of government documentation, facial recognition or fingerprint biometrics. This is all delivered through a remote and secure mobile solution.

– This combined solution provides capabilities to identify individuals securely and remotely through a combination of government documentation, facial recognition or fingerprint biometrics. This is all delivered through a remote and secure mobile solution. Fraud Detection – Establishing a Trusted Digital Identity through biometric identity verification enables organizations to reduce fraudulent account setup and access, reduce costs and meet regulatory compliance.

About Veridium

Veridium is the most comprehensive Integrated Identity Platform powered by AI-based Behavioral Biometrics, enabling Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), digital ID verification, and a true enterprise-grade passwordless experience for employees and customers. Low code, agile, and flexible.

Veridium helps businesses eliminate needs for passwords altogether with its unique set of technologies creating excellence in security operations while empowering users with a significantly improved authentication and privacy experience.

For more information, please visit www.veridiumid.com.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification and eKYC platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has verified more than 300 million identities issued by more than 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.