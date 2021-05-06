Elligo Health Research and Harris Computer Announce Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elligo Health Research, a leading integrated research organization that accelerates decentralized trials through healthcare, today announced its partnership with N. Harris Computer Corporation through its Sidus Insights, Inc. subsidiary. Sidus leverages Harris’ vast array of electronic health record, revenue cycle management, and other health information technology platforms empowering practices and patients through access to clinical research and advanced technologies.

The two companies will work to bring clinical research to underrepresented patient populations within healthcare systems. Elligo will work with Harris and its family of healthcare technology platforms — including Amazing Charts, Affinity RCM, and digiChart — to bring clinical research to providers by decentralization of clinical trials through healthcare starting with patients.

By unlocking the power of healthcare data to fuel innovative approaches to clinical research, Elligo and Sidus will bring clinical research to patients and providers for whom it would otherwise be resource-prohibitive, given the costs of conventional clinical research and its associated administrative burdens.

“We are excited to team with Sidus to further empower healthcare physicians to offer decentralized clinical research as a care option to their patients,” said John Potthoff, Ph.D., CEO of Elligo. “This partnership further expands our network — over 150 million patients strong — and furthers our mission to make the latest medical health breakthroughs accessible to all populations.”

“Partnering with Elligo is a win-win,” said Mark Bennett, executive vice president of Harris Computer. “By relieving physicians of the substantial infrastructure burden associated with clinical research, their patients gain access to the latest, most advanced medical innovation — and we all gain better treatments, driven by the better data only a diverse patient base can provide.”

About Elligo Health Research

Elligo Health Research, a healthcare-enabling research organization, uses electronic health records and the trusted patient and physician relationship to ensure all patients have access to clinical research as a care option. Powered by our Goes Direct® approach and novel IntElligo® Research Stack clinical technology, our team provides access to the best healthcare experts, patients, and research technologies. We engage physicians and patients who otherwise would not participate in clinical research and accelerate the development of new pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and diagnostic products. Learn more at elligodirect.com.

About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)

Harris acquires vertical market software businesses, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown extensively from its roots in the utilities, local government, education, and healthcare sectors to operate over 150 businesses globally across more than twenty industries. Harris is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America’s most active acquirers of software businesses.