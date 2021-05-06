GNC Leverages Verint Experience Management to Provide Exceptional Digital Customer Experience

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company™, announced today that global wellness brand GNC is leveraging Verint Experience Management as an investment in its omnichannel strategy to provide consumers with the ultimate shopping experience.

With more than 3,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada, GNC prides itself on meeting the growing and fast-changing needs of its customers. The company experienced a spike in demand for health and wellness products, especially those that boosted immunity, when the pandemic took hold in the spring of 2020. Similar to most retailers at the time, GNC’s store traffic declined while digital orders spiked—all while the company had to transition its contact center agents to a work-from-home model. GNC’s ecommerce team was challenged with order fulfillment while continuing to provide exceptional customer experiences.

“Verint’s Experience Management solution has helped us continue to serve our valued customers during a time when they relied on us to provide the health and wellness products they needed,” said Chadwick Hamby, vice president of eCommerce operations and solutions, GNC. “The solution enabled our ecommerce team to implement an effective, accurate, real-time digital triage system that has been invaluable in identifying customer service issues related to online credit card payments, product issues, the effectiveness of promotions, and more. This visibility across the organization at every level—tactical, operational and strategic—has enabled GNC to save sales and make a positive impact on the customer experience, which is our top priority.”

Verint Experience Management captures actionable and diagnostic digital experience data to drive improvements across the organization. It enables organizations to gain a deeper understanding of customer and employee sentiment and behaviors to unlock hidden opportunities. The solution equipped GNC with improved customer data collected via digital feedback sources and combined with data in its CRM platform. GNC’s ecommerce group was able to form a digital triage team, empowered with vital insights into customer experience related to its website. Improved find-and-fix processes helped fulfillment teams handle surging online orders, keep up with high demand and overcome pandemic-related shipping and contact center challenges.

“Verint’s proven technology has been a game-changer for many organizations to provide the necessary insights to help them make positive changes across the customer experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” says Verint’s Kevin Daly, global vice president and general manager, experience management. “Having data to guide critical business decisions will help GNC continue to strengthen its reputation for exceptional one-on-one service.”

*GNC invested in Verint solutions in January 2020.

