Garden State MLS Upgrades to Remine Pro

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that Garden State MLS (GSMLS) will upgrade to the fully featured Remine Pro. GSMLS will offer Remine Pro as a complimentary member benefit to their more than 26,000 valued subscribers in the Northern New Jersey area.

Remine Pro unlocks powerful new features and places key data into the hands of real estate professionals. This innovative tool brings together MLS, public, and people records to increase agent productivity and broker business.

“GSMLS is proud to offer Remine Pro to our members,” said Bob Kimpland, Executive Director of GSMLS. “The upgraded features included with Remine Pro furthers our mission to provide GSMLS members with the most advantageous tools that will help to grow their businesses.”

“We are excited to enhance our partnership with GSMLS by providing our premier technology, Remine Pro, to its members,” explained Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “Our mission at Remine is to modernize the real estate industry by providing MLS partners like GSMLS with a robust platform that revolutionizes the real estate journey and assists in developing strategic workflows.”

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website.

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1,000,000 real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

Remine is ISO 27001 Certified.